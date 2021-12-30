Aline Mineiro mocks Léo Lins’ lines about ending: ‘It can give a show’

Participant of “A Fazenda 13”, Aline Mineiro made fun of the video shared by her ex-boyfriend, Leo Lins. The comedian made “jokes” involving the end of the relationship after the departure of the model from the reality.

“Wow, that’s funny,” said the model in the caption of one of the posts made in Stories on Instagram. “You can do your show”, he added in the sequence.

It had to be, right? Congratulations, you can put on a show with your videos. Very well. I’ll help you spread the word, okay? The cover is already me in the duvet to complete everything. Drag it up, I’m giving it a helping hand. And life goes on, isn’t it? Let’s go ahead. It’s each one.

Aline Mineiro

In one of the comments, Lins cited the aggression of DJ Ivis against his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda, when talking about his last conversation with his ex-partner.

Aline Mineiro also nudged her ex-boyfriend last Monday (27) when answering questions from fans on Instagram.

“Léo must be fine, right? I’m not the one. He came with a truck, threw everything inside my house, broke up with me and… that’s it”, said the ex-participant of “The Farm” .

End after participation in ‘A Fazenda’

Aline Mineiro revealed a conversation with Léo Lins during the last week. She said the comedian was hurt by the model’s troubled relationship with MC Gui in “A Fazenda 13”.

“We are very honest with each other. We still love each other and we’ve built a lot in these three years of dating,” she said of the dialogue.

Before the publication of the video in which Léo Lins comments on the breakup, Aline stated that he would like to renew the relationship because he still loves the comedian.