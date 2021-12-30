Amazon Prime Video Premieres in January 2022

Amazon Prime Video unveiled, this Wednesday (29), the complete list of movie and series premieres arriving at the streaming service in January 2022 — remember here all the news from December 2021.

Highlights go to Hotel Transylvânia: Transformonstrão and The Green Knight, the long-awaited new epic fantasy film from studio A24 starring Dev Patel.

Cavaleiro Verde, with Dev Patel, is featured in the Amazon Prime Video in January 2022. Image: Publicity

The streaming service reports that, as a result of “the current pandemic situation in the country, Amazon Prime Video is focused on the health and safety of those who work with dubbing and, therefore, some audio options are not available on the service.”

Check out all January 2022 premieres on Amazon Prime Video below:

All Amazon Prime Video Premieres as of January 2022

Films

After: After the Mismatch – January 1st

The Tender Bar – January 7th

In the Rhythm of the Heart – January 7th

Hotel Transylvania: Transformonstrán – January 14

Oh My Dog – January 14th

All Things Valentine – January 15th

Home By Spring – January 15th

One Dog For Two – January 15th

Our Love Story – January 15th

The Green Knight – January 21

World in Chaos – January 28

Series

Terror Club (Season 2) – January 1st

Caillou (Season 1) – January 1st

Home Economics (Season 1) – January 1st

Sonic the Hedgehog (1993) – January 1st

Do Re & Mi (Season 1) – January 14

As We See it – January 21

The Legend of Vox Machina – January 28

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Victor Aliaga on twitter, TikTok and on Instagram.