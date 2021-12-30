Amazon Prime Video Premieres in January 2022

Amazon Prime Video Premieres in January 2022

Amazon Prime Video unveiled, this Wednesday (29), the complete list of movie and series premieres arriving at the streaming service in January 2022 — remember here all the news from December 2021.

Highlights go to Hotel Transylvânia: Transformonstrão and The Green Knight, the long-awaited new epic fantasy film from studio A24 starring Dev Patel.

The streaming service reports that, as a result of “the current pandemic situation in the country, Amazon Prime Video is focused on the health and safety of those who work with dubbing and, therefore, some audio options are not available on the service.”

Check out all January 2022 premieres on Amazon Prime Video below:

All Amazon Prime Video Premieres as of January 2022

Films

  • After: After the Mismatch – January 1st
  • The Tender Bar – January 7th
  • In the Rhythm of the Heart – January 7th
  • Hotel Transylvania: Transformonstrán – January 14
  • Oh My Dog – January 14th
  • All Things Valentine – January 15th
  • Home By Spring – January 15th
  • One Dog For Two – January 15th
  • Our Love Story – January 15th
  • The Green Knight – January 21
  • World in Chaos – January 28

Series

  • Terror Club (Season 2) – January 1st
  • Caillou (Season 1) – January 1st
  • Home Economics (Season 1) – January 1st
  • Sonic the Hedgehog (1993) – January 1st
  • Do Re & Mi (Season 1) – January 14
  • As We See it – January 21
  • The Legend of Vox Machina – January 28

