AMD CEO: “2022 Will Be a Stronger Year for Xbox Series and PS5”

Lisa Su, a CEO gives OMG, revealed that he is surprised by the growth potential of this generation’s consoles, this occurred during the company’s most recent financial results conference with investors.

The new generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series) have been suffering from a shortage of stocks since their release, but that doesn’t inhibit the fact that 2022 could be a much stronger year for desktop consoles using the platform. OMG of what was 2021. Check out what he said below Lisa Su.

“Well, first of all, I think the console business, this console generation and everything when you look at it in its entirety, it’s been amazing. I mean, if you think about the strength of the cycle, we are now entering the second year and the fact that demand is very high. I mean, we have shipped a lot of products. So the fact that demand is still high says something about the product capability that has been captured by Microsoft and Sony in this console generation. We continue to increase production. We expect 2022 to be another year of strong growth for consoles. If you look at the typical console cycle, the peak year is actually the fourth year normally. And so you can expect 2023 to be the peak year.” said Lisa Su.

“But the general point is, look, it’s a great platform. We love the fact that we have so many users using AMD technology on the console platform, and we will continue to increase the delivery. And from the point of view of seasonality, yes, you are right. Seasonality becomes quieter in this environment until we reach a more normalized environment. ” said Lisa Su.



The company leader also believes that 2023 could be the peak year for consoles, when the crisis encountered by COVID-19 in the production of devices is normalized and where they will clearly reach a potential capable of extracting full performance from the hardware used.

