AMD CEO says 2023 will be great for the next generation

It’s no secret that next-gen consoles are attracting more and more audiences, but that demand isn’t growing because of the problems with the power chip crisis. Even AMD CEO Lisa Su seems impressed by all this hype, saying 2023 will be the strongest year for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Speaking recently at a meeting with investors, Su was surprised by the “force of the cycle” of consoles in the new generation.

First of all, I think the console business, this cycle and everything when you look at it in its entirety has been amazing. If you think about the strength of this cycle, we are now entering the second year and the fact is that demand is very high. I mean, we have shipped a lot of products.

Also according to the CEO, AMD will increase chip production from 2022 onwards. Su also makes optimistic predictions for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, saying that it is generally the peak year in the sales cycle of products. video games are usually in four years — in this case, in 2023.

So the fact that demand is still high says something about the product capability that has been captured by Microsoft and Sony this cycle. We will continue to increase production. We expect 2022 to be another year of strong growth for consoles. If you look at the typical appliance cycle, the peak year is the fourth year normally. So we can expect 2023 to be that peak.

