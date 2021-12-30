AMD is surprised by demand for Xbox Series X, 2023 will be peak year

The first year in the next-gen console market is already over, but it’s still an almost impossible mission to get an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 on a regular basis. Serious stock problems continue to exist due to the lack of raw material, transport complications and, above all, due to the great demand from players. A demand that surprised even AMD itself, in charge of creating the processor for the two new generation consoles.

Looking ahead to 2022, AMD plans to ramp up chip production in 2022 for what it expects to be another strong year for Microsoft and Sony, though the peak for Xbox Series X and PS5 do not reach until 2023.

“And the console cycle, when you look at it in its entirety, has been amazing,” said Lisa Su, AMD CEO (via WCCFTech). “I mean, if you think about the strength of the cycle, we’re already in the second year and the fact that the demand is very large. I mean, we have shipped a lot of products. So the fact that demand remains high says something about the product capability that has been captured by Microsoft and Sony this cycle. We keep increasing production. We expect 2022 to be another year of strong growth for consoles. If you look at the typical console cycle, the peak year is actually the fourth year overall. And therefore, it can be expected that maybe 2023 is the peak year. “

Likewise, Su says it’s great that AMD can reach more people through these platforms. “We love the fact that we have so many users using AMD technology on the console platform and will continue to increase the offering,” she said.

According to the latest analysis, despite this increase in AMD’s production, supply problems for the Xbox Series X and other consoles on the market are expected to continue through 2022, as it doesn’t just affect the lack of chips or semiconductors. , also transport logistics problems or the impact of coronavirus in certain regions.