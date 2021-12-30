AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR): technology should work in almost every game

FidelityFX Super Resolution “Evolution” will be supported at driver level, extending feature compatibility

According to information published this Wednesday (29), by the VideoCardz website, the AMD is working on a new gaming feature called Radeon Super Resolution (RSR). The big highlight is that this new feature should work with most PC games currently available.

According to the source, the RSR follows the same premise as the current FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution), which is to render games at a lower resolution, something that results in considerable performance gains, and then scale the image up to the monitor’s native resolution, using advanced pixel reconstruction algorithms.

The RSR technology would be based on version 1.0 of the algorithm used in FSR. The difference is that it will work directly through Radeon drivers, no longer requiring a native implementation by developers for every game released.



– Continues after advertising –

The RSR also doesn’t need to be positioned at a specific point in the rendering pipeline., as was done in the case of the FSR. Thus, to work in a game, the only requirement is that it support the Exclusive Full Screen mode (Exclusive full-screen) – something already available in most titles.

As a result, AMD should further accelerate the adoption of its image scaling technology. It is worth remembering that in November of this year the NVIDIA released Image Scaling (NIS), your Open Source answer to AMD FSR.

It is important to highlight that the FSR and NIS technologies are based on algorithms to do the image reconstruction process, having greater hardware and software compatibility, while proprietary solutions like DLSS and Intel XeSS use machine learning systems and specific hardware to do the rebuild.

Each technology has specific advantages and disadvantages, and it is up to each user to determine which one can be applied to their games.



– Continues after advertising –

AMD RSR release

THE AMD Radeon Super Resolution Scheduled for Release in January 2022. So far, the technology is estimated to be compatible with the RDNA1 and RDNA2 architecture GPUs – that is, AMD RX 5000 series or newer graphics cards.

It’s quite likely that AMD will detail the news on January 4th, during its presentation at CES 2022. We’ll be live in Las Vegas to bring all the first-hand news here on Adrenaline!

Intel and AMD Announce Conference Dates at CES 2022

Event that takes place in January 2022 will have full coverage by Adrenaline



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VideoCardz