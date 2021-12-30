Andréia Horta publishes rare bikini click by the sea and fans melt: ”My platonic love”

Actress Andréia Horta receives a shower of praise from her followers when she shares a rare photo in a bikini on social media

Andréia Horta (38) caught the web’s attention on Wednesday 29!

The actress shared a very rare click on her social networks in which she appears in a bikini.

On her Instagram profile, the artist, who is on the air as Lara on the nine o’clock soap opera, a place in the sun, appeared dancing on the beach, wearing a kimono. With her hair in the wind, Andréia enchanted internet users by leaving her butt exposed.

“in dance”, wrote the muse when subtitled the post.

Followers highlighted the beauty of the muse in the post’s comments. “Dude, my platonic love only increases”, drooled a fan. “One of the most attractive and charming women I’ve ever seen”said another. “Is it a mermaid?”, joked a third. “What a show!”, exalted one more.

Andréia Horta appears sunbathing in a white bathing suit

Andréia Horta took advantage of a sunny day to renew her tan recently. In a white bathing suit, the actress was snapped while enjoying the heat in a garden. “Mummy passing by to wish you a beautiful and happy rebirth!!!”, joked the global.

Check out:





