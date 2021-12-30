Andria Horta appears in white and good shape surprises internet users – Famous

Andria Horta (photo: Disclosure)

The actress



Andria Horta



always discreet on her social networks and hardly publishes clicks from her personal life. However, last Saturday (12/25), the famous woman took advantage of the Christmas atmosphere to show how she spent Christmas.

In your official profile on



Instagram



, the artist of



TV Globo



was clicked in more white while enjoying the sun and heat in a peaceful outdoor area. “Mame Noela passing by to wish you a beautiful and happy rebirth!!!”, wrote the famous woman with good humor when showing the beauty to her admirers on the web.

Currently, Andria can be seen every night on the small screen as the character Lara, the girl from



a place in the sun



, Globo’s 9 pm telenovela.

The actress opened her heart in an interview for the portal



UOL



and talked about his character. Andria Horta breaks priests in the prime time of Brazilian television. in the role of



Lara



, the actress from Minas Gerais gives life to “a girl who doesn’t want to be mother”.

“My wish with Lara that women can walk through the field of non-maternity, that they see that being me is not also a choice”, declared Andria in an interview with Universa. “Why don’t they ask the man if he wants to be a father? And when? And how? Is the female body of public interest?”, asks the actress, who is also not a mother and hates to answer questions about the topic.

In addition to participating in the nine o’clock soap opera, Andria records a series about the life of country singers



Chitozinho and Xoror



to the



Globoplay



and finalizes episodes of his program “O Pas do Cinema” on Canal Brasil.

“For Christmas and New Year’s, I’ll take a breath, for God’s sake,” jokes the 38-year-old artist who is at peace with the mirror (“Each one has the face and body that she has”) and with time (“Beautiful, young breast up? Really, guys?!”