Apple urges phone operators to adapt to chipless technology

(Photo by Wang Gang/VCG via Getty Images)

Telephone companies must use eSIM technology if they still wish to operate on Apple devices

It is suspected that the iPhone 14 is already entirely dependent on the new technology.

In Brazil, eSIM implementation still faces difficulties

According to information obtained by the MacRumors portal, which specializes in Apple’s news and product launches, an anonymous source would have provided a document that reveals Apple’s plan to produce cell phones without a chip entry.

The document contains the timetable for the stages of change. Starting in the second quarter of 2022, some iPhone 13 models will begin shipping without a chip.

Towards the end of the year, when the Apple launches, the completion of the change is expected. This could mean that the iPhone 14 can come without using the chip.

Read too:

Apple’s decision to exclude the carrier chip is not recent. A few years ago, the company had the idea of ​​transforming the cell phone into a device without entrances, without doors.

In 2016, the company took its first step in this direction, removing the headphone jack, which generated great criticism for the company.

Likewise, the company wants to do away with the entry of wired chargers, leaving the device only with charging via induction.

Virtual chip technology

The physical chip of these devices could be replaced by a “virtual chip”, called an eSIM.

This technology is not new, it has been around for a few years, but it has not yet been adopted by the industry. Some more expensive models of Samsung Galaxy and Motorola Razr support this technology.

In Brazil, however, this technology still faces barriers to be fully implemented. Although operators offer eSIM, the transition process is time consuming and only for some plans.

In addition, it is not possible to make the choice through the automatic service, requiring a trip to a store.