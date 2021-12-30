Are you going to travel outside Brazil? You will be allowed to take up to $10,000; understand – economics

BRASILIA – The president Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the new exchange rate mark which allows, among other things, that Brazilians leave for international travel with US$ 10 thousand or the equivalent – today, the limit is R$ 10 thousand.

In addition, the new law frees up exchange of up to US$ 500 between individuals or companies and makes it easier for the purchase and sale of foreign currency to be carried out not only by banks and brokerages.

Known as the country’s new exchange rate mark, the text modernizes the current legislation, which dates from 1935, and represents a “revolution” in the foreign exchange market, according to the central bank. The sanctioned law is published in the official diary of the Union (DOU) this Thursday, 30, and enters into force in one year.

Another new feature of the law is to allow individuals and companies to open accounts in foreign currency in Brazil – something that is currently only authorized for certain companies, such as exchange houses and credit card issuers.

The text defines that the BC is responsible for regulating the rules for opening and operating foreign currency accounts in the country. According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency, in the future, the BC may authorize individuals to have accounts in dollar in Brazil, for example.

In a statement, the agency emphasizes that “the proposal makes it possible for Brazilian banks and financial institutions to invest abroad resources raised in the country or abroad, in addition to facilitating the use of Brazilian currency in international transactions”. Also, financial institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank may use the resources to allocate, invest, finance or lend in national or foreign territory.

The law also opens up greater possibility of payment in foreign currency of obligations due in the national territory and starts to allow payments of commercial leasing contracts (leasing) made between residents in Brazil, if the funds are raised abroad.