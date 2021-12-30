Argentina changes quarantine rules for positive cases

Buenos Aires, Dec 29 (EFE).- Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti announced this Wednesday a reduction in isolation periods for those who test positive for the new coronavirus or close contacts, but with a complete scheme of vaccination against covid-19.

The changes were announced amid a third wave of contagion by the pathogen in the country, confirmed by local authorities.

For close contacts who are asymptomatic and who have a complete vaccination schedule, isolation is reduced from ten to five days. However, in the remaining five days, it is requested that extreme care be taken and that situations of risk of propagation are avoided.

Close contacts who have not completed the vaccination schedule or have not received any dose of immunizing agent must undergo ten days of isolation or seven days and test with a negative result.

In the case of people who test positive and have the complete vaccination schedule, the isolation period should be seven days, with total care for the next three.

Those who have not completed the vaccination cycle must undergo isolation for ten days, as previously recommended.

THIRD WAVE.

Today, Vizzotti stated, at a press conference, that Argentina is “starting the third wave”. The minister guaranteed that the accelerated spread of the new coronavirus was delayed by measures taken since the advance of the delta variant, especially with the vaccination of the population.

According to the member of the government, 70% of the population completed the immunization scheme, while 83% received the application of at least one dose.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that Argentina registered 33,902 more cases of infection by the new coronavirus, with this the total jumped to 5,514,207 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases on Tuesday points to a sharp rise compared to the day before, when 20,263 infections were computed. The amount is also approaching the peak in Argentina, which was 41,080 on May 27th.

In addition, the Ministry of Health indicated that 20 more deaths were confirmed as a result of covid-19 in the country, bringing the total to 117,085.

According to Vizzotti said today, the “exponential increase” of positives in Argentina is related to the omicron variant of the new coronavirus, which he admitted is present in all provinces of the country.

“So far, we don’t have a translation of this increase in the number of cases, in the increase of admissions in ICUs and of deaths”, explained the minister.

The occupancy rate of units across the country, by patients with all types of diseases is 34.4%. Only in the metropolitan region of Buenos Aires, the index reaches 36.4%. EFE