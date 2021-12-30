Argentina hits record for new Covid cases in one day – News

Argentina registered a record 42,032 new cases of Covid-19 this Wednesday (29), reaching a total of 5,556,239 positive diagnoses, confirming the strong increase in infections that the country is facing in a third national wave of the pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases today surpasses the previous record of 41,080 cases on May 27, when the second wave of Covid-19 peaked in Argentina. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health’s daily report, the number of deaths has risen today to 117,111, after 26 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

According to official data, 5.2 million patients have already recovered from the disease, while the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 who remain in the ICU (intensive care unit) was 977 this Wednesday.

The percentage of occupation of ICU beds for all types of pathology is 34.9% across the country and 36.3% if only Buenos Aires and the region close to the capital are considered. After months of favorable epidemiological situation, in October the Argentine government eased a large part of the sanitary restrictions in force until then, including the total opening of the borders.

However, cases have started to increase again since November and at a dizzying pace in recent weeks. Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said today at a press conference that the country “is starting” to go through the third wave of Covid-19 infections, with a sharp increase in cases, but not in the number of people admitted to hospitals, thanks to the progress of vaccination.

Carla Vizzotti said the Ômicron variant has very high “transmissibility” but “lower lethality”.

“We are seeing an exponential increase in the number of cases, especially in some jurisdictions with the circulation of the Ômicron variant, but at the moment we don’t have a translation of that increase in the number of cases into an increase in intensive care and hospital admissions and mortality”, he said. the minister.

Vaccination advance

Meanwhile, the Argentina, with about 45 million inhabitants, continues with the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, which started at the end of last year. According to official data released this Wednesday, so far 75.6 million doses have been applied and 93.9 million have been distributed throughout the national territory.

In total, 38 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 32.5 million have already been inoculated with the second. Similarly, 2.4 million Argentines received an additional third dose and another 2.5 million a booster, as part of the vaccination strategy started in October to boost the immunity of several groups.

Carla Vizzotti highlighted that, today, one year after the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Argentina, 83% of the population received at least one dose and 70% already took two doses.