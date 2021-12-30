Argentina sets record and registers 42,032 Covid-19 cases in a single day

BUENOS AIRES and LIMA – This Wednesday, Argentina beat its daily record for new cases of coronaviruses. According to the Ministry of Health, 42,032 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the country, surpassing the previous record of 41,080 cases, on May 27, when 551 deaths were registered. In the last 24 hours, 26 people have died from the coronavirus.

Read more: South America is the global region with the highest vaccination rate against Covid-19

Despite the increase in cases, the country must reduce from ten to seven days the mandatory isolation period for people infected with Covid-19 who are fully vaccinated.

“Argentina is entering the third wave. The number of cases is increasing, although this is not translating into more hospitalizations and deaths – said the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti.

According to the minister, in the current context, “the concern is not so much with the health system, but that there is an economic impact due to isolation”.

The country of 45 million inhabitants has registered 5.5 million cases and 117,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official data.

― We are at a very high level of contagion in the federal capital and in Greater Buenos. The situation is serious – countered the doctor Rodrigo Salemi in statements to the press.

No beaches in Peru

In Peru, to avoid crowding and the risk of contagion during the holiday season, the government announced this Wednesday that it will close beaches and public swimming pools next Friday and Saturday. The Armed Forces and the police will support the municipalities in monitoring the beaches.

―On December 31 and January 1, access to beaches, lakes, rivers, lakes and public swimming pools will not be allowed throughout the country, he said at a press conference by the Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos. ― The most important thing is to defend the health of the population and prevent massive infections.

The Andean country faces a spike in the pandemic: infections have doubled in the last month, to more than 1,500 a day. With 33 million inhabitants, the South American country has accumulated more than 2.1 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 202,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the website Ourworldindata, linked to the University of Oxford.