At the age of 79, Susana Vieira appears as a killer in a swimsuit in a heavenly place

On vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, actress Susana Vieira lavished beauty on the beach in a stylish bathing suit

The actress Susana Vieira (79) impressed by showing a moment of his trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

This Wednesday, 29, the famous shared a record taking advantage of the paradisiacal location and drew attention by appearing with a swimsuit full of style.

At the age of 79, Susana Vieira stole the show with her natural beauty coming out of the sea. “Clean, hot water! Delicious!”, she said about the moment.

It wasn’t long before the comments were full of praise for the global actress. “Wonderful”, admired the internet users. “Diva”, wrote others.

Just recently, Susana Vieira caught the attention of followers when she shared a click with the hot reporter from Rede Globo.

See the photo of Susana Vieira in a swimsuit:

