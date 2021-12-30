Atlético-MG full-back is Santos’ target for 2022

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

Like most clubs in Brazil, Santos is also facing serious financial problems. Without investment power, the club adopts a ‘down to earth’ posture in this ball market. The management’s idea is to look for players that are underutilized in other teams and with a low salary cost.

This is the case, for example, with Lucas Hernández, 29 years old. According to ge.com, Santos consulted Atlético-MG’s left-back. Last season, the Uruguayan was transferred to Cuiabá. According to the publication, Peixe is seeking a one-year loan.

Outside Atlético’s plans, Hernández will probably be negotiated with another team for 2022. At first, Galo should not put any obstacles in the negotiation. From there, everything will depend on the conversations between Santos and the player himself, who has the interest of other teams.

In the current cast of Santos, Fábio Carille has Felipe Jonatan and Moraes for the role. Despite being a full-back, Jonatan was highly praised when called to play in the middle. There are good chances that it will be used again in this role, which would open a vacancy in the other sector.

It is worth remembering that Moraes, loaned by Atlético-GO until the end of Paulistão, will hardly be acquired definitively by Alvinegro.

Hired in 2019 for $3 million (about BRL 12 million at the time), Lucas Hernández never managed to establish himself at Atlético. Your contract is valid until the end of 2022.

Besides him, Santos is also interested in another Galo player. It’s about midfielder Nathan, who was little used by Cuca in 2021. He, however, is also the target of other teams, such as América, Fluminense and Internacional.

READ TOO:

Former target of Atlético-MG, midfielder is free in the ball market

Mercado da Bola: Atlético-MG agrees to hire a young striker