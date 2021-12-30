Atlético-MG may release Diego Costa to sign Corinthians athlete

Credit: Pedro Souza / Atlético

Interested in hiring Éderson, Atlético-MG is analyzing an onslaught by the Corinthians player. According to “Gazeta Esportiva”, representatives sought out Timão to start the negotiations. Thus, if Alvinegro accepts, Diego Costa can be released in exchange for the midfielder loan. If the model is not accepted, a purchase has chances of being analyzed after defining the new trainer.

Meanwhile, Corinthians wants to negotiate Éderson, which has a link until January 2025, with European football. In this scenario, the board hopes to raise around R$ 30 million in an eventual agreement. If no offer is made, interest in Diego Costa may change plans, but a decision on the matter has yet to be taken.

Interested in continuing to count on Éderson, Fortaleza is waiting for Corinthians to have an answer. According to André Cury, the player’s manager, Leão do Pici may receive priority if a sale to Europe is not agreed upon. Now, it remains to be seen whether Atlético-MG will enter the dispute for the athlete.

“We are looking for a possibility of selling or redoing the project for a negotiation in the July window. There are some Brazilian clubs that want to buy it, but the values ​​do not please Corinthians. Ederson is 22 years old and is well valued. It has a European dimension and can earn between six and ten million euros abroad. If there is no negotiation with European football, the tendency is to make another year of loan with Fortaleza, where Ederson is adapted and will compete in Libertadores”, the agent told “Rádio Bandeirantes”.

