Atlético-MG sees a positive meeting with Jorge Jesus and sets a new meeting this Thursday

Atlético-MG keeps advancing in the attempt to hire Jorge Jesus. This Wednesday (29), the club from Minas Gerais made the first official contact directly with the coach and, as the GOAL, both parties treat the contact as positive.

The conversation, which took place via videoconference, was well studied. Each side made their presentations and considerations and it was decided that, this Thursday (30), a new meeting will take place with the presence of the 4R’s, the famous patrons of Rooster.

In this first chat, Rodrigo Caetano was at the front representing Atlético-MG. He heard from Jorge Jesus his main conditions and what he wants to accept a new project.

Even as I knew the GOAL, Atlético made it clear to Jorge Jesus that he is plan A, B and C, which pleased the coach a lot. The Portuguese, in turn, warned that he does not intend to listen to any other club until he decides whether or not to advance with the Minas Gerais team. There is an understanding on both sides that there is no need to rush for a possible agreement to be well sewn.

Atlético-MG, despite having the greatest desire in Jorge Jesus, has a list in hand in case the negotiations with JJ do not go forward. The preference is clear: a foreign technician. Leonardo Jardim, who swings at Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, Rui Vitória, who recently left Spartak Moscow, Carlos Carvalhal, currently at Braga and Paulo Fonseca are other Portuguese on the radar.