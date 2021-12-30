Auction Cedae: Águas do Brasil wins Block 3 with offer of R$ 2.2 billion, goodwill of 90% | Companies

THE Waters of Brazil won the dispute for Block 3 gives State Water and Sewage Company of Rio de Janeiro (Cedae) , with an offer of BRL 2.2 billion, which represented a 90% premium in relation to the minimum price of the notice. The auction was held this Wednesday (29), at the B3 headquarters in São Paulo.

In addition to Águas do Brasil, Aegea also participated in the dispute., which made a proposal of R$ 1.572 billion, a premium of 35.72%.

The winning group will have to make investments of BRL 4.7 billion, throughout the contract of 35 years, to universalize water and sewage services in the concession areas, which include neighborhoods on the west side of Rio plus 20 cities currently served by the state-owned Cedae.

With this victory, Águas do Brasil wins its first regional contract and its first auction since the approval of the new legal framework for sanitation, in July 2020. The company’s shareholders are Developer SA (80.84%) and New Water Participations (19.16%). Queiroz Galvão, which also had a stake in the group, left the company’s membership last week.

The company already has a significant presence in Rio de Janeiro. Of the company’s 15 current operations, 11 are in municipalities in the state, including Niterói and Petrópolis. One of the contracts, in partnership with BRK Ambiental, is the concessionaire Zona Oeste Mais Saneamento, which has operated in 22 districts of the state capital since 2012. These districts are the same ones included in Cedae’s Block 3 auctioned today – the new contract covers only the distribution of water in this area until 2042, when the concession of Águas do Brasil and BRK comes to an end.

The presence of Águas do Brasil in the region had been pointed out as an advantage, as the new operator would, in any case, have to interact with the existing concession.

The Águas do Brasil group celebrated its victory in the auction of Block 3 by Cedae. “We are very happy with this achievement,” stated the president, Claudio Abduche, this Wednesday.