Auction of Cedae raises R$ 2.2 billion for exploration of water and sanitation in the West Zone and over 20 municipalities | Rio de Janeiro

More than R$2.2 billion were raised for exploration from block 3 of water distribution and sanitation services in the West Zone of Rio and 20 other municipalities in the Cedae auction on Wednesday afternoon (29). About 2.7 million people live in these areas and will be impacted.
The minimum bid was BRL 1.16 billion. The company Saab Participações II SA won and the premium was 90%. The Aegea company also participated, but was surpassed by the competitor. The funds go to the government of RJ.
In the first stage of the Cedae auction, in April 2021, block three even received a proposal from the Aegea Consortium.
In addition to the West Zone of Rio and six municipalities that were part of the original proposal, 14 cities included in the dispute area.
Municipalities that make up the block are:
- Good garden
- Bom Jesus do Itabapoana
- carapebus
- Carmo
- Itaguaí
- Itatiaia
- Macuco
- Nativity
- Paracambi
- Pine forest
- Piraí
- clear river
- oysters River
- Rio de Janeiro (West Zone/AP-5),
- Saint Fidelis
- São José de Ubá
- Sapucaia
- Seropedic
- sinkhole
- Trajano de Moraes
- Brooms.
Whoever wins the dispute commits invest BRL 4.7 billion to universalize services in the 21 municipalities. In addition, R$ 13.6 billion will be used to guarantee the system’s operation and maintenance over the next 35 years.
Investments of R$ 1.1 billion are also planned for the first five years to reduce pollution in the Guandu River basin. Another R$354 million will be used in undeveloped favelas in the West Zone of Rio.
The government assures that there will be no real increase in Cedae’s current tariff. There is a guarantee to increase the social tariff that currently benefits 13 thousand homeless people. With that, the benefit should reach 136,000 people.
