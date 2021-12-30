Automatic exchange already equips 60% of new cars in the capitals of Brazil

The most recent statistics show that the automatic box is in 60% of car sales in Brazilian capitals. On the national average, at 50%.

Stellantis saw a good opportunity by now offering the first small double-cab pickup truck, the Fiat Strada, with a simulated seven-speed CVT automatic transmission.

There are projections that up to 15% of Strada’s total sales, without a set deadline, will be automatic. Prices are high: R$ 111,990 (Volcano) and R$ 116,990 (new top Ranch version).

Audi is considering nationalizing other models besides the Q3

Audi Q3 Sportback Image: Disclosure

Audi’s return to productive activity in Brazil, starting in the second half of 2022, only seems to confirm that the interruption of the São José dos Pinhais (PR) line would be temporary, as the company announced last February. It can mean more than that. It will depend on the evolution of the Brazilian market and the fierce competition between premium brands.

VW and Audi are two of the seven car brands that make up the VW Group in the world. They built the Paraná unit in partnership in 1999. Then Volkswagen took over the complete installation in 2006, when the A3 stopped. However, Audi returned to production from 2015 in a specific area, but already separate from high-volume models.

The new operation will be based on semi-disassembled units (SKD, its acronym in English) coming from Hungary. The all-wheel drive offer four it requires the 231 hp/35.4 kgf.m 2-liter engine, also imported, to maintain the Audi performance standard. For now, only the Q3 SUV and the compact Q3 Sportback SUV coupe will be produced. The trunks have a volume of 530 liters, the largest in the segment, according to the company.

The possibility of future expansion with other models is under consideration. Audi did not reveal how much it is now investing in this resumption of production activity. The company has tax credits with the federal government since the Inovar-Auto program, which ran from 2012 to 2017.

Prices are yet to be announced. The currency devaluation, however, will keep them soaring.

Mercedes homologated Tier 3 autonomous

Mercedes-Benz EQS Image: Disclosure

Two large Mercedes-Benz sedans, S-Class with combustion engine and 100% electric EQS, will be offered from mid 2022 with Level 3 autonomy. The brand was the first to meet the international technical standard UN-R157, but it will be limited for an indefinite period only to Germany, as each country needs to accept and regulate that standard.

It is optional equipment with a price to be defined. It is estimated that it will cost around 10,000 euros (about R$ 65,000). Denominated drive pilot allows the driver to watch a movie, respond to emails and shop online through the multimedia screen without having to touch the steering wheel regularly, as with the current Level 2. In urban use the speed is limited to 60 km/h.

On 13,191 km of German highways, the system also works. Under normal conditions the driver only needs to take control if the drive pilot assess the need. Obviously, napping is not possible (the system detects). Level 3 is classified as conditionally automated.

In the event of an accident, the manufacturer will only be liable for the proven technical defect, at least in Germany. This is still a difficult topic. The courts of each country may have to really judge if the system failed or the driver abused it. In Japan Honda released this year, authorized by the government, a batch of just 100 units, Level 3, of the top-of-the-line Legend.

Note whether the American Tesla will advance from Level 2 to Level 3 and will apply for approval in Germany. In the USA the regulation is by State. This year, the website of the magazine Car and Driver conducted a poll to probe the interest of drivers in autonomous cars. Of those who responded, 60% said they were “eager to buy one” and another 40% “never will have it”.

high wheel

+ Honda City sedan gained momentum with the new 1.5 L engine in day-to-day use. The manufacturer still bets on the combination of an aspirated engine and the CVT automatic transmission, but at some point it will have to surrender to the turbo. Suspensions very well calibrated in the comfort-stability ratio.

Steering wheel with good grip (adjustable for height and distance). Bench combines correct softness and good lateral support. Reconfigurable instrument panel caters for all tastes. There is a separate USB port with more power for recharging the phone. Trunk stands out from its competitors.

+ A study by the British broker Confused.com pointed out the ten cars considered to be the most beautiful in the dimensional proportion of width and height, separated by decades. A software performed the calculations.

Result: McLaren 720S (2010s), Lamborghini Gallardo coupé (2000s), Mercedes-Benz C111 (1970s), Ferrari F355 (1990s), McLaren GT (2020s), Bizzarinni GT Strada (1960s), Lamborghini Jalpa (1980s), Plymouth Fury (1950s) and Ferrari 166 MM Zagato Panoramica (1940s). The only non-European car is the American Fury, in eighth place. Photos of the models can be seen on Google.

