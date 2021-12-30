Avaí may lose access to Serie A after group of players report back wages to STJD | Hawaii

Avaí’s access to the Serie A of the Brazilian is threatened. Seven players who are behind on their salaries filed suit with the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and formalized the complaint against the club. Because of this, Leão da Ilha runs the risk of losing three points in the final classification of Serie B in 2021, which would be enough to take it out of the G-4: the CSA would get fourth place.

Diego Renan, Edílson, Iury, João Lucas, Jonathan, Rafael Pereira and Ronaldo, who did not have their contracts renewed for 2022, sought the Union of Professional Soccer Athletes of the State of Santa Catarina (SAPFESC) to file the complaint, which last Monday was forwarded to the STJD after notification to Avaí. The club was denounced based on articles 31, paragraphs 1 and 2 of Law 9,615/98 c/c article 17, paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Brazilian Regulation – Series B/2021 (See at the end of the article what each one says).

1 of 2 Edílson is one of the players who denounced Avaí — Photo: André Palma Ribeiro/Avaí FC Edílson is one of the players who denounced Avaí — Photo: André Palma Ribeiro/Avaí FC

The STJD Attorney’s Office asks Avaí to comment on the complaint. The club has three days to respond from January 21, which is when the STJD recess ends. After that, the notice of infraction is forwarded to a Prosecutor and, if a debt with the players is proven, the Court will give the minimum period of 15 days for Leão da Ilha to pay the athletes.

Avaí’s president-elect, Julio Heerdt, who takes office on Saturday, had a meeting on Monday with the president of the Union, Marcelo Alexandre. He said that the athletes did not accept to wait for the new direction of Avaí to take over and maintained the posture of making the complaint to the STJD.

SEE THE ARTICLES OF THE COMPLAINT:

Article 31 of Law 9615/98 – The employer of sports practice that is with payment of salary or of a professional athlete image right contract in arrears, in whole or in part, for a period equal to or greater than three months, will have that athlete’s special sports work contract terminated , the athlete being free to transfer to any other sporting entity of the same modality, national or international, and demand the sporting compensation clause and the due assets.

Paragraph 1 – For the purposes of the caput, the salary, the thirteenth salary, bonuses, prizes and other amounts included in the employment contract are understood as salary.

For the purposes of the caput, the salary, the thirteenth salary, bonuses, prizes and other amounts included in the employment contract are understood as salary. Paragraph 2 – Default will also be considered for not paying FGTS and social security contributions.

Article 17 of the REC – The Club that, for a period equal to or greater than thirty (30) days, is in arrears with the payment of remuneration, due solely and exclusively during the CHAMPIONSHIP, as agreed in the Special Contract for Sports Work, to the registered professional athlete, will be subject to loss of 3 (three) points per game to be played, after recognition of delay and default by decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).