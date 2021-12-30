Average of Covid cases in Brazil rises more than 50% – 12/29/2021 – Balance and Health

Brazil had a 53% increase in the moving average of Covid cases, which now stands at 6,022 infections per day. This Wednesday (29), 117 deaths from the disease and 9,958 cases were recorded.

The abrupt rise in the average of cases can be seen in the data of the last few days as well. The average on December 26th was 3,681.

São Paulo did not release data on deaths and cases and states that “so far, it has not been possible to extract data from the federal systems where Covid-19 cases are notified, impacting the publication of updated statistics. The flaws persist since the first fortnight of December, making it impossible for managers, the press and the population to access statistics”.

Amidst the significant increase in the moving average of cases, it should also be taken into account that the records of the last few weeks have been continuously affected by a cyber attack, which occurred in December, against the Ministry of Health’s systems, which has hampered the real monitoring of the progress of the pandemic.

In addition, the holiday season can impact the damming of more recent information.

Anyway, the omicron variant is already present in Brazil. In the rest of the world, the new strain has caused rapid increases in the numbers of infections. In its weekly epidemiological bulletin, the WHO (World Health Organization) states that, with omicron, the number of cases doubles every two to three days.

With this Wednesday’s data, the country reached 618,870 deaths and 22,262,869 people infected by Sars-CoV-2.

Country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between leaf, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Data on vaccination against Covid-19 are also among those affected, in several states, by the attack on the ministry’s website. In any case, the information was at least partially updated in 13 states.

Brazil registered 803,589 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Wednesday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 78,233 first doses, 308,744 second doses. In addition, 417,590 booster doses were recorded.

The booster doses were negative this Wednesday, with a record of -978. This was due to a review of single dose applications in Ceará, which recorded -2,754 doses.

In all, 161,168,191 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil —138,583,756 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizing agent. Added to the single doses of the Janssen vaccine against Covid, there are already 143,195,464 people with both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine.​

Thus, the country already has 75.55% of the population with the 1st dose and 67.13% of Brazilians with two doses or one dose of Janssen vaccine. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 99.43% and 88.34%​​.

Even those who received two doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distance, experts say.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) government, which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of total cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​