Baba Vanga: Learn about the psychic who predicted a new pandemic for next year

Baba Vanga, a blind woman from Bulgaria, is a world-famous mystical figure. Despite her death in 1996, the predictions of the seer and healer still reverberate around the world 25 years later. Its global recognition came after supposedly hitting events such as the Chernobyl nuclear accident, the fall of the Soviet Union, the exact day of the death of Russian leader Josef Stalin and the 9/11 attacks. For 2022, the woman predicted the emergence of another pandemic.

Baba Vanga served up to 50 people a day. According to the prophetess, they were voices of invisible creatures that told her what she wanted to know. Despite his popularity in the 20th century, there are few official documents about his life and his predictions.

Today, many Internet users often share their predictions for the future. Dead at age 85, Baba Vanga is said to have written that in 2021 there would be significant seismic and volcanic activity, floods and storms. For 2022, it would have predicted an alien invasion and a new pandemic.

Baba Vanga was born on January 31, 1911, in Strumica, where the Republic of Macedonia is currently located. Blind at age 12, the seer has spent most of her life in the Rupite area in the Kozhuh Mountains of Bulgaria. It was there where he often gave advice to neighbors and residents who came looking for him.

In 1966 the prophetess was hired as a public servant, being the first seer to achieve the feat. Many at the time questioned whether she was receiving privileged information to pass on to customers. Known for her ability, the seer would have predicted that she would die on August 11, 1996, and that a 10-year-old girl, also blind, from France, would receive her powers. Baba Vanga would have left predictions up to the year 5079.

Bulgarian seer Baba Vanga Photo: Reproduction

For 2022, the woman predicts the emergence of another pandemic. This time, the discovery of the new deadly virus will take place in Siberia, according to the writings left by it.

The next year, according to Baba Vanga, will also be marked by a water crisis with a shortage of drinking water in several cities around the world. The seer also predicted that river pollution would increase and a tsunami would devastate Asia and Australia.

Baba Vanga also predicts an alien invasion in 2022. According to the seer, an asteroid sent by extraterrestrials in 2017 will attack planet Earth next year.

The Bulgarian brings in her history the correctness of predictions of important events in recent history, such as the attacks of September 11, 2001 on the Twin Towers, in New York, the death of Princess Diana, the 2004 tsunami in Asia and the departure of the United Kingdom of the European Union. According to international media, the seer has about 85% accuracy in her predictions.