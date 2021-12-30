“Back to Hogwarts”: Daniel Radcliffe reveals he had crush on older co-star: “I wish I was born 10 years earlier”

[Aviso: Esse texto contém spoilers do especial “Harry Potter: De Volta A Hogwarts”]

Much to the Potterheads’ delight, the “Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts” special is getting closer and closer! But while January 1st doesn’t arrive, the international media has been releasing snippets of the “reunion” to keep the fans’ anxiety down. One of them, released this Wednesday (29) by the Daily Mail, involves an unexpected confession from Daniel Radcliffe.

The eternal wizard admitted to having “a giant crush” by Helena Bonham Carter in the past. Despite being rivals on screen, the two were great friends in real life. Daniel even read an excerpt from a message sent to the actress, 23 years older than him, after the end of the recording of “Deathly Hallows – Part 2”: “Dear HBC, it was a pleasure to be your co-star and your tray as I always ended up holding your coffee. I love you and I wish I was born 10 years earlier to maybe have a chance“.

In addition to Radcliffe’s crush on Carter, the special also talked about the (not so) secret crush of Emma Watson, interpreter of the witch Hermione Granger, by actor Tom Felton, who gave life to Draco Malfoy. The actress even remembered the exact moment when she realized she was “in the mood” for her friend: “I walked into the room where we were having a dynamic. The task you were given was to draw the image you have of God, and Tom had drawn a girl with a cap turned backwards on a skateboard. And I don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him”.

At the time, the two were still preparing for roles in the first film in the saga, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” While Emma was 11, Tom was 14. “I used to come in every day and look up his number on the roll call list, it was number seven, and if his name was there, it was a very exciting day. He was three years older than me, so his attitude was like, ‘You’re like my little sister.’, said the actress.

To top it off, the actor said he knew his friend had a crush on him. “I think I was in the hair and makeup chair and someone said something like, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.’ I became very protective of her. Yeah, and I’ve always had a crush on her, too, and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a connection.”, he stated.

Although there have always been rumors of a relationship between Emma and Tom, during and after the filming of the films, nothing happened between the two. But some fans still dream of a possible romance. Stars often share records together on social media. Last week, Felton posted a video of the two playing behind the scenes. “Always the most competitive”, he wrote in the caption. We love a friendship!

The special event will also feature Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Lewis, Imelda Staunton, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, Bonnie Wright, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch and more. “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” premieres on HBO Max on January 1st and we can’t wait to see it!