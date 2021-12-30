Bahia announces departure of Indio Ramírez and nine other players | bahia

Bahia, through an official note published this Wednesday, announced the departure of ten athletes: defender Germán Conti; wingers Nino, Juninho Capixaba, Renan Guedes and Mayk (loan); the Jonas steering wheel; midfielders Ramirez and Rodriguinho; and forwards Maykon Douglas and Eugênio Isnaldo.

According to the publication, Ramírez and Conti had advanced negotiations with Atlético Nacional and Benfica, respectively. However, the relegation to Serie B made it impossible for the athletes to remain. Índio arrived at Bahia in 2020, played 15 games and scored 3 goals with the Tricolor shirt.

The Argentine Conti took the opportunity to say goodbye to the club on his Instagram profile. The defender, who is negotiating his trip to América-MG, left a message:

– I hope that our paths meet again in the future – wrote the athlete, who played 45 games for Bahia and shook the net in one opportunity.

Ramirez also posted a farewell message. He recalled that Bahia opened its doors to him and thanked everyone.

– Today I say goodbye to Bahia, the club that opened its doors to me and helped me to grow professionally and personally. I thank all the people who are part of this great club and for the great affection the fans had when I defended these colors. Thank you all and see you soon – wrote.

Check out the full club note:

“The Sport Club Bahia comes to the public to make official the departure of athletes from the blue, red and white squad.



Our special thanks to right-back Nino Paraíba, who in January would have completed four years in the squadron, at 36 years of age. There were 193 games, 7 goals and 4 titles: a Northeast Cup from 2021 and the tri-championship of Bahia between 2018 and 2020. In addition to the numbers, he won the respect of the Nation and even an official shirt in his honor, in 2019, with the words of the fans’ cry: “we like you”.



After two seasons played, midfielder Rodriguinho and left-back Juninho Capixaba also do not continue in 2022. The shirt 10 played 93 games and scored 19 goals, while the silver of the house had 91 games and 4 goals. During this period they raised a Lampions and a State.



The new reality imposed on the Bahia made impossible the stays of Argentine defender Germán Conti and Colombian attacking midfielder Índio Ramírez, whose negotiations with Benfica and Atlético Nacional were advanced but had to be interrupted. Conti played 45 games, scored a goal and converted the penalty for the conquest of Nordestão. Ramírez played 15 games and scored 3 goals.