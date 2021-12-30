Bahia announces that it will not renew with Ramírez and confirms the departure of nine other athletes

With only two more days to go before the end of the year, Bahia is still in the process of reformulating its squad and defining the situation of some athletes who were part of the group relegated to Serie B in 2021.

Among the athletes who could or could not stay until 2022, the situation of midfielder Indio Ramírez was one of the most attention-grabbing. Loaned by Atlético Nacional-COL until the 31st, the tricolor has priority to stay with the athlete permanently, but the club announced that it will not exercise the right to purchase. Thus, the athlete will return to the Colombian club from January 1st.

In contact with CORREIO, Luiz Paulo Chignall, the player’s representative, even stated that he was waiting for a signal from the board to resolve the situation. “The issue of Ramírez is not yet defined because Bahia has a call option until December 31st. Bahia had a deadline until December 15th to say whether or not it could exercise the right, and it had even signaled a few weeks earlier on the 15th. Now we are waiting whether Bahia will actually buy or not,” he explained, before the official announcement.

Later, Ramírez himself used his social networks to say goodbye. “Today I say goodbye to Bahia, the club that opened its doors to me and helped me to grow professionally and personally. I thank all the people who are part of this great club and the great affection of the fans, who gave me when I defended the colors (from Bahia). Thanks everyone and we’ll see you soon,” he wrote in an Instagram message along with videos of his shots in the tricolor shirt.

According to the club, the financial situation to which he was subjected after the relegation made it difficult for the Colombian to remain. Ramírez was hired during the 2020 season and stood out in the final stretch of the Brasileirão, when he participated in 11 games and scored three goals. In February, the midfielder suffered a knee injury and was away from the pitch for nearly nine months.

This season, Ramirez has only played four games. According to the report, to get the midfielder in the end, Bahia would need to pay 500,000 dollars (about R$ 2.8 million at the current price) for 50% of the economic rights.

In November, President Guilherme Bellintani confirmed that had an agreement to keep the player in the cast, but the fall to Serie B and the budget cut changed the plans.

In addition to Ramírez, the squadron also confirmed the departures of full-backs Nino Paraíba, Renan Guedes and Juninho Capixaba, midfielder Jonas, midfielder Rodriguinho, defender Conti and forwards Isnaldo and Maycon Douglas. On the other hand, left-back Mayk was loaned to Retrô, from Pernambuco.

Among these, Nino, Conti, Juninho Capixaba and Rodriguinho were holders. The Argentine defender’s destiny will probably be América-MG, who will play in the Copa Libertadores. Nino is interested in Ceará. Rodriguinho was considered at Santos, but there was no financial settlement. Capixaba returns to Grêmio, the club he has a contract with and which will compete with the Esquadrão in Serie B.

In the note, Bahia did not mention Rossi’s situation. The attacker announced on his social networks that he will not be part of the tricolor squad in 2022. However, his contract has an automatic renewal clause. The club did not want to talk about the topic.

Other players not named are on the way out. Cases of defender Lucas Fonseca, defensive midfielder Pablo and attacking midfielder Thonny Anderson, who were out, but the contracts only end now; and also of defensive midfielder Raniele, who did not reach an agreement to extend the bond.

Ronaldo negotiates

Another one who should solve his life in the coming days is striker Ronaldo. Frequently used by Guto Ferreira in the final stretch of Brasileirão, the 21-year-old striker has a contract only until the end of the year.

Ronaldo has a contract until the end of the year and has not decided if he will continue with the Squadron

(Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia)

The athlete’s representative, Júlio Granja, stated that there is an automatic renewal clause for another season, but the hammer has not yet hit and the parties continue to negotiate.

The cast’s re-presentation is scheduled for January 4th, at CT Evaristo de Macedo. The debut in 2022 will be on January 15, against Bahia de Feira, away from home, in the Bahia Championship.