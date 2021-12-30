Banco Inter releases credit card with no minimum income

Banco Inter offers the possibility for university students to purchase a credit card with no annual fees and no fee charges. The card provided by the digital bank is the Inter Gold card. Also, the Interbank card has 0.25% cashback on all purchases.

The modality does not require a minimum income and has lower interest rates compared to other cards on the market. In spite of that, to acquire the Inter Gold card it is not necessary to be registered in a Higher Education Institution. This way, those who are taking a technical course can also request the card.

Who can apply for a Banco Inter card?

According to Banco Inter, anyone over 18 years old can apply for an Inter Gold credit card and take advantage of digital banking. THE Interbank card it also guarantees an extra limit for purchases at the Inter Shop, that is, if the limit made available by fintech is R$1,000, the Inter bank releases another R$300 in credit limit for customers to make purchases at partner stores.

How to get a college credit card?

As previously mentioned, Banco Inter’s card is not exclusive to College students. Therefore, anyone over 18 years of age can apply for a Banco Inter credit card. To do this, just open a digital account on Inter and access the digital bank App.

From there, it is necessary to access the application’s cards area and request the Inter Gold credit card. Banco Inter will analyze the request and if everything is ok, the customer will receive the pre-approved credit limit.

What is the limit provided by the digital bank?

The credit limit provided by the Interbank for the Gold card varies according to the financial profile of each customer. In this way, the credit analysis carried out by the digital bank considers several factors to establish the card limit, such as the Positivo Register, monthly income and payment and consumption habits of each customer.

Therefore, there is no equal limit established for all Banco Inter users. Each evaluation and customer profile generates a different result that interferes with the credit release.

Understand the difference between a Gold and Platinum card

Banco Inter informs that the difference between the two available card categories are the advantages and benefits offered to its users. THE gold card is indicated to the purchasing public, while the platinum card has advantages aimed at the traveling public.

The Gold Card offers Price Protection Insurance, Original Extended Warranty, Protected Purchase Insurance, among other advantages. In addition, the card guarantees 0.25% cashback on invoices.

The Platinum card has Global Emergency Assistance, MasterCard Airport Concierge, Mastercard Travel Rewars and a travel assistance service. This type of credit card provided by Banco Inter has 0.5% of cashback on invoices.

Each Interbank card is intended for a specific profile of customers. Thus, it is important to know the products offered by the digital bank to understand the best option for each customer’s life.