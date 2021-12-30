Band lives expectations to publicize Faustão’s program

× reproduction

Band is waiting for the first minute of 2022 to start publicizing its new blockbuster: the diary “Faustão Na Band”, whose premiere is scheduled for January 17th.

The arrival of Faustão on the São Paulo radio station is nothing new for anyone. Datena, Neto and Catia Fonseca have already mentioned the name of their new colleague a few times in their daily programs. The novelty is that the turn of the year ends Fausto Silva’s commitment to Globo, giving him the freedom to be seen in the Band both in pre-recorded calls and in live appearances on TV programming.

The end of “Domingão do Faustão” was the most shocking news on TV in 2021. Shown since 1989, the program ended the reign of Silvio Santos on Sunday afternoons and remained in the lead of the audience most of the time. His biggest rival was “Domingo Legal”, which in the time of Gugu Liberato, who died in 2019, reached peaks of up to 47 rating points, mixing witty jokes and journalistic coverage, such as the Mamonas Assassinas accident.

With no competitors on Sundays, Faustão signed a daring contract with the Band. With airing from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm, “Faustão na Band” intends to take points from non-soap opera audiences — SBT, Globo and Record air serials between 9:30 pm and 10:30 pm — and from viewers who got tired of “Jornal Nacional”.

