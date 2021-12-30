Barcelona ‘forgets’ Cavani and puts Morata as top priority in the January market

According to ESPN’s calculation, Barcelona have defined Spanish striker Álvaro Morata as their main target for the January market

THE Barcelona set its main target for the January market after get Ferran Torres right, according to sources heard by ESPN: Alvaro Morata.

The 29-year-old striker is on loan from Madrid’s athletic The youth, but sources told the ESPN that the player is ready to cut short his spell in Turin as Barça coach Xavi Hernandez is under pressure to sign him.

The Catalan club opened negotiations with everyone involved regarding a loan with a definitive purchase option at the end of the season. The obstacle, however, remains the financial situation of Barcelona.

Barça has a spending limit of 97 million euros (BRL 623.5 million) under the rules of Laliga to suit financial fair play. Until they are within that limit, something that won’t happen this season, the club can only spend 25% of what it accumulates on player sales or save on lower wages.

Alvaro Morata on bid for Spain

After concluding the hiring of Ferran Torres for 55 million euros (about R$ 355 million) with the Manchester City at the start of the week, Barcelona still need to lighten the weight of their payroll before being able to register the striker. And that will apply to any other new reinforcements.

Yusuf Demir and Luuk de Jong’s loans are expected to be discontinued, but the board is still open to offers by Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti. sources told the ESPN that Barcelona will also hear interested in the American Sergiño Dest.

Sources added that the club also continues to explore ways to increase the spending limit on Torres’ application.

Xavi has made strengthening the attack a priority since returning to Camp Nou, and the board continues to comb the market for low-cost options. Edinson Cavani was targeted, but the reluctance of the Manchester United in giving up the Uruguayan he took the Catalans to Morata, of whom the coach is already a fan.

Barcelona have already tried to sign the former striker from Real Madrid before: unsuccessfully, the cube made an assault for him in 2019, when Luis Suarez was injured. The Spaniard is in Juventus for the second time, having also passed through the Chelsea at Premier League. His loan to Vecchia Signora runs until the end of the season, while his contract with Atlético ends in 2023.

Morata has scored seven goals in 23 games in all competitions for Juve on the current calendar, after ending the previous season with 20 goals in 44 games.