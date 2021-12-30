Barcelona reaches 10 Covid-19 cases in the squad, and Atlético announces five positive tests | spanish football

The outbreak of Covid-19 cases hit the Spanish Championship with force at the close of 2021. Barcelona announced on Thursday that three other players from the professional squad have tested positive for the disease, reaching a total of 10 cases at this time. Shortly thereafter, Atlético de Madrid indicated that coach Diego Simeone and four players were infected with the disease.
Barça confirmed that midfielder Philippe Coutinho, full-back Dest and forward Ez Abde tested positive for Covid-19 and are isolated in their homes, all in good health. The trio joins a list of infected athletes that already had Daniel Alves, Jordi Alba, Umtiti, Lenglet, Dembélé, Baldé and Gavi.
Philippe Coutinho is one of the Covid-19 players at Barcelona — Photo: Xavier Bonilla / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
With 10 players affected by the outbreak and a number of injured athletes, coach Xavi Hernández could have major problems to climb Barcelona against Mallorca, next Sunday, in the first game of 2022. The number of casualties could reach 18, and the The coach would have difficulties to assemble even the starting lineup – in addition to composing his bench with all the top athletes coming from the B team.
Atlético, in turn, saw the five cases emerge simultaneously in the re-presentation of the squad after the end-of-year break in the Spanish league. The entire squad performed tests on their return, and coach Diego Simeone, midfielder Koke and forwards João Félix, Griezmann and Herrera tested positive. All are asymptomatic and in their homes, according to Atleti.
Diego Simeone also tested positive for the disease — Photo: Getty Images
The announcement of new cases by the two Spanish giants comes a day after Real Madrid also confirmed that four players tested positive for Covid-19 – Barça had also confirmed three players infected on Wednesday.
Despite not having played since the 22nd, amidst the Christmas break, the Spanish Championship saw the number of cases increase in the return of athletes to their clubs, deepening the outbreak that gained space in the tournament in December: there are already more than 90 cases a month according to the local press, which indicates that the league does not intend to stop activities.
Granada was another team to confirm cases of the disease on Thursday: four players tested positive, in addition to three members of the coaching staff and an athlete from the reserve team.