Best Fixed Income Investments for 2022 – Money Times

The increase in the base rate of fees, a Selic, and rising inflation in Brazil have pushed investors from the stock exchange to the market for fixed income. Considering the latest signals from the central bank, this movement is far from being temporary and should continue with strength in the next year.

In its last meeting, held at the beginning of the month, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) from BC raised by 1.5 percentage points to Selic, at 9.25%, representing the seventh increase in the year.

At the time, the monetary authority signaled that it will probably repeat the dose at the next meeting of the collegiate, in February, working to anchor expectations of inflation around the target, and already thinking about 2023. The BC considered it “appropriate that the monetary tightening cycle significantly advances into contractionary territory.”

In the minutes published last week, the BC assessed as adequate the pace of adjustment of 1.5 percentage points at this time in order to reach a sufficiently contractionary level and guarantee the convergence of inflation “throughout the relevant horizon”.

With the higher interest, fixed income consolidates itself as a more attractive option – although the experts’ recommendation is still of maintain part of the variable income exposure in 2022.

IPCA

André Albo, founding partner of Alta Vista Investimentos, says that, given the “so cloudy” fiscal and political scenario expected for next year, it is worth looking at alternatives in fixed income.

According to Albo, within the scenario of higher inflation, it is possible to protect purchasing power by investing, for example, in securities with remuneration linked to inflation – IPCA +5% and IPCA +6%.

“It’s not my projection that we go back to practicing rates as we practiced back there, of 15%, 18%, 20%, but with inflation approaching 10%, with an interest rate of 11-12%, you it has a real interest of 2%. If you choose a paper that pays you IPCA +6%, you get 6% a year of real interest. It’s a lot”, he comments.

Prefixed

Thomas Giuberti, economist and partner at Golden Investimentos, also indicates investing in IPCA-indexed bonds, but defends a more balanced portfolio. In addition to the IPCA, he recommends separating part of the portfolio for fixed rates. The advantage of fixed-rate fixed income is predictability, since it is a security with an interest defined at the time of investment, fixed until the end of the investment.

“You have to have a fixed-rate part in the portfolio, because next year’s inflation may be threatening, but in the next year it can be accommodated a lot”, explains the specialist.

the analyst of empiricus Matheus Spiess highlights that there are opportunities in the yield curve, given its inclination, and recommends a little exposure to fixed rate in the short/medium term.

For those who prefer to look at the longer yield curve, Spiess also sees it as “a winning class”, although he expects the growth trend to cool off over the next few years.

“At some point, interest rates should cool down. It will have volatility, but it should prove to be a winning class both for those who want to carry a shorter 2024 bond, as well as for people who want to carry the longer interest – in my understanding, it is poorly priced and should win in the markup market until the end of next year”, he says.

According to Spiess, it is a good time for investors to take ownership of some fixed income opportunities – from the Selic Treasury and from the zero-rate DI fund to the fixed-rate with an intermediate term. The analyst also finds the IPCA+ 2026 indexed bond interesting, with a real interest rate of approximately 5% per year.

“Which country pays 5% real interest? It’s hard to find that in a country like Brazil, which is huge”, he says.

“There are some things that the investor can appropriate in the coming months to enter 2022 prepared”, completes the analyst.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.