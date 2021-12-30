bets can be registered until Friday the 31st.

Bets can be placed until 17:00 (GMT) on Friday (31). One of the advantages is that Mega da Virada does not accumulate.

There is little to know who will be the new or new millionaires in Brazil. THE Mega of the Turn the draw will take place on December 31st at 20:00, Brasília time. The estimated prize is R$350 million and will be the 13th draw of Mega da Virada. However, if you haven’t placed your bet yet, it’s good to stay tuned for the deadline to play your game.

Bets can be placed until 17:00 (GMT) on Friday (31). Registration can be made at lotteries or through the Caixa Econômica Federal gaming application. One of the advantages of the Mega da Virada prize is that it does not accumulate. According to Caixa, if the winner does not come out in the first band of six numbers, the prize is divided with those who correct the five numbers, and so on.

Betting on Mega da Virada works in the same conventional way as other Mega Sena draws. From six to a maximum of 15 tens are chosen, with the value of the bet increasing according to the number of tens chosen. A simple six-number bet costs R$4.50 and increases according to the amount, with the most expensive being R$22,522.50 for 15 numbers.

The chances for a simple game to win, according to data from the Box itself, is approximately 50 million in 1. One of the ways to increase the chances is to play in pools, given that the dozens of games increase, allowing for a greater chance of winning. It is allowed to make a maximum of 10 bets per pool and often the pools are promoted by the lottery itself.

It is worth mentioning that this is the highest prize ever paid by the lottery in Brazil.