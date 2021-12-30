Biden and Putin to talk over Ukraine tension by phone – News

US President Joe Biden will offer his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “a diplomatic avenue” to try to resolve tensions over Ukraine during their telephone conversation on Thursday, the White House reported today. fourth (29).

Biden and Putin will speak by phone “to discuss various issues, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” announced a White House spokeswoman for security concerns. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov confirmed the information, specifying that the call would take place “late night (Moscow time)”.

Biden, who will speak with Putin from his home in Delaware, will say he is willing to embark on “a diplomatic route,” but the United States, which remains “deeply concerned” about the presence of troops on the Ukrainian border, is also “prepared to respond” in the event of an invasion, a senior White House official said.

Washington “would like the troops to return to their usual training areas,” the source said.

The phone call between the heads of state will come two weeks before talks between the two countries, set for January 10, on nuclear weapons control treaties and the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, in which the West accuses Moscow of concentrating troops for a possible attack.

The Biden government continues to carry out “broad diplomacy with our European allies and partners, consulting and coordinating a common approach in response to Russia’s military concentration on the Ukrainian border,” National Security Council Spokeswoman Emily Horne said in an announcement.

On Wednesday (29), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski.

The head of US diplomacy “reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military buildup,” said his spokesman, Ned Price.

Blinken and Zelenski spoke of efforts to “peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and forthcoming diplomatic contacts with Russia,” he added.

Zelensky also mentioned “diplomatic efforts to achieve peace” and emphasized in a tweet that he had received assurances of “full American support” to “combat a Russian attack”.

This will be the second phone conversation between the two leaders in less than a month. In early December, Joe Biden threatened Vladimir Putin with sanctions “like you’ve never seen” if he attacked Ukraine.

Russia claims to have acted in response to what it sees as Western hostility and has recently introduced two draft treaty to halt NATO expansion and end military activities by Western powers near Russia’s borders. Above all, he wants to prevent Ukraine from becoming a member of the Atlantic Alliance.

The January 10 trading is tense. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ruled out “concessions” from the start and the United States had already warned of some Russian requests considered “unacceptable”.

These bilateral negotiations will precede a meeting scheduled for January 12 between Russia and NATO. It is followed by another Jan. 13 between Moscow and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), of which the United States is a part, an American spokesman reported on Monday.

In 2014, Russia annexed part of Ukrainian territory, the Crimean peninsula, a move for which it was sanctioned.