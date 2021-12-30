Biodiversity: the curious case of the ‘extinct’ fish that returned to the wild

  • Victoria Gill
  • BBC News Science Reporter

tequila fish

Credit, Chester Zoo

“It’s just a small fish, without many colors and doesn’t arouse much interest in terms of global conservation”, explains Gerardo Garcia.

The species that the conservationist at Chester Zoo in England is talking about is the Tequila fish, which reappeared almost two decades after it was declared extinct.

“Missing” since 2003, tequila zoogoneticus recently reappeared in rivers in southwestern Mexico.

Reintroduction is being touted as an example of how ecosystems and freshwater species can be saved.

