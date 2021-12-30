Bitcoin (BTC) has its second day of decline; experts cite leverage and “peak pain”

After a Christmas euphoria, the cryptocurrency market has been suffering again with the drop in the price of Bitcoin (BTC). First the $50,000 milestone was gone, and now it looks like the $48,000 milestone is also going.

The BTC is traded at US$ 47,794, with an accumulated fall of 2.4% in the last 24 hours – the devaluation reached 6% during the afternoon of Tuesday (28). The data is from Coinmarketcap.

According to the Bitcoin Price Index (IPB), the asset is sold for BRL 271,624

“Maximum pain point”

The explanation seems to lie in the bitcoin settlement futures contracts.

Using data collected by Skew, the Coindesk portal points out that nearly 130,000 option contracts worth more than $6 billion will expire on Friday (31).

This situation creates a wrestling match: “option sellers”, in general institutional traders, operate to push the price to a point that creates the maximum loss for “option buyers”.

This price is called the “max point of pain”. The cryptoactive financial services company Blofin points out that the target value for this Friday is US$ 48,000.

leveraged positions

The Decrypt portal points out that the falling market in recent days has generated huge liquidations of positions that were leveraged – and that the process, probably, has not yet come to an end.

CoinGlass shows that $523 million was settled in futures contracts in the last 24 hours, involving more than 165,000 traders and that’s $167 million in Bitcoin.

falling market

The market (almost) follows the fall of Bitcoin. The market cap of cryptocurrencies as a whole is down 7%.

Ethereum (ETH) sells for $3,796, down 2.7%.

Devaluations of 2.3% of Binance Coin (BNB), 7.2% of Solana (SOL), 4.6% of Cardano (ADA), 4.1% of XRP, 2.4% of Earth (LUNA), 3.5% of Avalanche (AVAX), 4.4% of Dogecoin (DOGE), 3.7% of Shiba Inu (SHIB), 1.9% of Polygon (MATIC), 3.9% of Crypto.com Coin (CRO), 2.4% of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and 1.8% of Litecoin (LTC).

solitary discharge

Among the 20 cryptocurrencies with the highest market value, the only one on the rise is UNI, the Uniswap decentralized Exchange token, which is up 2.7% and selling for US$ 18.62.