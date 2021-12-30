Bitcoin: Elon Musk reveals possible identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of the cryptocurrency

Billionaire Elon Musk suggests that cryptocurrency expert Nick Szabo could be Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of bitcoin, the most valuable and popular digital currency on the planet.

In a podcast interview by Lex Fridman, an artificial intelligence researcher, Tesla’s CEO commented the following when asked about Nakamoto’s true identity: “You can observe the evolution of ideas before the launch of bitcoin and see who wrote about them ”.

Musk also points out that some of Szabo’s theories, even, may have served as the foundation for the creation of the cryptocurrency. “Nick Szabo is probably more than anyone responsible for the evolution of these ideas,” he said. “He claims not to be Nakamoto, but I’m not sure,” added the executive.

The concept of bitcoin emerged in 2008 under the pseudonym “Satoshi Nakamoto”, which for some crypto enthusiasts corresponds to one person. Image: Volodymyr_Shtun/Shutterstock

To try to solve the dilemma once and for all, a team of linguistic researchers even studied the official document (white paper) which describes bitcoin in 2014 and compared it with writing by Szabo and 10 other possible creators of the digital asset. The result, according to experts, is almost indisputable.

“The number of linguistic similarities between Szabo’s writing and the bitcoin white paper is staggering,” they said. “None of the other possible authors compare so well.”

Who also reinforced the idea in 2015 was the The New York Times. A publication by the US news portal also named Szabo as the creator of bitcoin. In response, he denied claims that he is the anonymous inventor behind the digital currency.

Another fact that links Szabo’s name to bitcoin, in addition to having already spoken publicly about the history of cryptoactive and blockchain technology, was the creation of another decentralized digital currency still in 1998, the “bit gold”, which some indicate as the forerunner of the bitcoin architecture.

Main image: vasilis asvestas/Shutterstock

