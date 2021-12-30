Bolsonaro accepts Japan’s donation for the tragedy in Bahia and justifies Argentina’s refusal to help – Politics

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirmed on their social networks that the Brazilian government refused humanitarian aid offered by Argentina to victims of the rains in Bahia. According to Bolsonaro, the offer of ten men – the “white helmets”, who work in relief operations – was made to the Itamaraty by the Argentine Chancellery. However, the assessment was that help is not needed at the moment, as the service offered is already provided by the Armed Forces and Civil Defense. In the face of criticism, the president also went to Twitter to say that he had accepted donations made by the Japanese government.

In a sequence of posts, Bolsonaro stated that the country is open to international aid and donations, but he stressed that the work to assist the population is already being carried out, “including the support of three Navy helicopters”. However, Bolsonaro did not rule out the possibility of accepting the aid in the future, when Argentina “may be activated in due course, in case of worsening conditions”.

In a dubious statement, the president did not make it clear whether the current refusal would also be related to the possible costs of the operation. He stated that “the fraternal Argentine offer, but very expensive for Brazil, takes place when the Armed Forces, in coordination with Civil Defense, were already providing that type of assistance to the affected population.”

– The fraternal Argentine offer, but very expensive for Brazil, occurs when the Armed Forces, in coordination with the Civil Defense, were already providing that type of assistance to the affected population, including the support of 3 helicopters from the @marmilbr . @official army — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) December 30, 2021

The refusal of help from the Argentine government took the governor of Bahia by surprise, Rui Costa (PT), which had already published on Twitter thanking the neighboring country for its assistance. “I thank the Argentines and ask the federal government to speed up the authorization for the foreign mission”, published on Wednesday, 29.

Critic of how the government has been carrying out actions related to the tragedy, with insufficient resources and without the presence of the president, Costa said that his administration “will rebuild all the houses and cities that were destroyed” by the rains in Bahia. We will establish priorities and, throughout 2022, in partnership with the municipalities, we will guarantee decent housing for people”, he assured.

Regarding Japanese aid, Bolsonaro stated that Itamaraty accepted donations from Japan Cooperation Agency (JICA), such as camping tents, mats, blankets, plastic sheeting, plastic cans and water purifiers. “They will arrive in Bahia by air and/or will be purchased on the Brazilian market,” he said.