Bolsonaro at Beto Carrero: on vacation in SC, president visits theme park | Santa Catarina

The list of activities by Jair Bolsonaro during his break in the last days of the year increased this Thursday (30) with his visit to Beto Carrero World, in Penha. The president arrived at the theme park around 11 am alongside the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and her 11-year-old daughter. There, he accessed the space through the back of the kart track and went straight to watch the Hot Wheels show.

After the show, Bolsonaro appeared on the dancefloor where he was introduced to the public. He wore the same overalls as the pilots and spoke to the audience quickly (watch above). Shortly thereafter, he drove one of the show’s cars while drifting. (see below).

Bolsonaro drives a car and raises smoke from tires during a show at Beto Carrero

Upon leaving the performance area, the president took children in his arms and caused crowding with park visitors who came to take pictures (watch below).

In addition to Bolsonaro, most of the group that gathered did not wear a mask. In Santa Catarina, a state decree released the mandatory use of the accessory in open areas, as long as there is distance between people.

Bolsonaro causes agglomeration at Beto Carrero World, in SC

The president’s stay on the coast of Santa Catarina has been marked by motorcycle rides, watercraft, haircuts, games at Mega da Virada, dinner in a pizzeria.

The vacation routine drew criticism from the president for not having interrupted the recess to monitor the situation in Bahia, hit by heavy rains.

On the fourth day of visits, Bolsonaro left Forte Marechal Luz, where he is staying, at around 9 am. For ten minutes, he greeted supporters, took pictures and left without speaking to the press. On the convoy to the park were official vehicles, Federal Highway Police (PRF) and ambulances.

The president arrived in São Francisco do Sul, last Monday (27). The expectation is that he will spend New Year’s Eve in the State accompanied by his family and return to Brasília on Monday (3).

This is the third time that Bolsonaro has stayed in the city. In December 2020 and February 2021, he was also in the city. In the state, the president has been 11 times since he was elected in 2019.

On Wednesday (29), the president went out on a watercraft during the morning. A video was posted on the official social media account showing the delivery of supplies by the federal government to the state of Bahia. “We are still in Bahia”, he wrote along with the images.

After criticism in the post, the profile responded to two messages. “In the video, the helicopter is that of the Navy. Its president, on the other hand, has worked a lot in the past” (see below).

On Tuesday morning, the president caused a crowd and hugged supporters as he went to the beach. In the afternoon, rode a motorcycle and greeted supporters, also clustered, in the city.

During the afternoon, Bolsonaro also bet on Mega da Virada and had his hair cut at a barbershop in the city.

In Santa Catarina, according to a state decree, it is possible to go without a protective mask against Covid-19 outdoors, but only in cases where there is distance. When there is agglomeration, the mask is mandatory even in open places..

The president arrived at the been in the early afternoon of monday. He landed on the plane at Ministro Victor Konder Airport, in Navegantes, and took a helicopter to São Francisco do Sul, where he went to Fort Marechal Luz. The space is managed by the 5th Division of the Brazilian Army.

Federal Deputy Colonel Armando (PSL) welcomed Bolsonaro on arrival. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, the chief executive said he will not vaccinate his daughter against Covid-19. The statements about the immunization of this public contradict scientific evidence.

The first lady also caused a crowd when she went to a craftswoman’s studio. In a video posted on social media, Michelle Bolsonaro thanked her for a gift she received from the owner of the establishment after one of the president’s visits to the city.

