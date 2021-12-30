Bolsonaro reveals that the government accepted donations from Japan and explains why it refused to help Argentina in Bahia

According to the president of the Republic, the chancellery of the neighboring country offered ten men for menial services, but the aid would be expensive and was already being supplied by the Armed Forces

Felipe Iruatã/EFE – 12/27/2021 Residents of Itambé, Bahia, try to rescue their belongings amidst the debris caused by the rains



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced on his official Twitter account that the Brazilian government is open to donations from countries interested in financing the reconstruction of Bahian municipalities affected by the rains, floods and landslides that have plagued the state since November. Twenty-four people died and 434 were injured as a result of storms that wreaked havoc in 141 cities. The balance of destruction in Bahia still includes 37,324 homeless and 53,934 homeless. “Itamaraty accepted donations from the Japan Cooperation Agency (JICA): they are camping tents, mats, blankets, plastic tarpaulins, plastic gallons and water purifiers, which will arrive in Bahia by air and/or will be purchased in the Brazilian market” , informed the head of the Executive.

already the Argentina had the offer of humanitarian aid dispensed by the Brazilian government. According to Bolsonaro, the human material that the president Alberto Fernandez made available, in addition to costs to Brazil’s coffers, it is no longer necessary. “The Argentine Foreign Ministry offered assistance of ten men (‘white helmets’) to work as a storekeeper and select donations, set up tents and psychosocial assistance to the population affected by the floods in Bahia. The fraternal Argentine offer, however, very expensive for Brazil, occurs when the Armed Forces, in coordination with the Civil Defense, were already providing this type of assistance to the affected population, including the support of 3 helicopters from the Navy and Army”, he declared .

Bolsonaro’s refusal to Argentina increased the malaise with Rui Costa, governor of Bahia. The PT member, who had already thanked Fernández for his help, also criticized the President of the Republic for his absence during the tragedy and for the lack of resources to rebuild cities impacted by the floods. “Even if no federal funds come, the state government will rebuild all the houses and cities that were destroyed by the rains in Bahia. We are going to establish priorities and, throughout 2022, in partnership with the municipalities, we are going to guarantee decent housing for people”, declared the governor.