Bolsonaro sanctions bill authorizing the opening of foreign currency accounts | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the project that creates new rules for the foreign exchange market and for the circulation of foreign capital in Brazil. The sanction was published in this Thursday (30) edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union (DOU)”.

The Senate approved the proposal on December 8th. The new law makes it possible for individuals and companies to open accounts in foreign currency in Brazil – something that is currently only authorized for certain companies, such as exchange houses and credit card issuers.

The text defines that the Central Bank (BC) is responsible for regulating the rules for opening and operating foreign currency accounts in the country. According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency, in the future, BC may authorize individuals to have dollar accounts in Brazil, for example.

Political and fiscal crisis: Brazil is the 2nd country with the highest dollar rise in October

The rapporteur of the text in the Senate, Carlos Viana (PSD-MG), explained during the discussion of the project that the proposal makes Brazilian companies that negotiate with other countries more competitive.

“This reduces costs for companies in the Brazilian market that belong to the production chain of the export or import market, increasing exchange efficiency and, ultimately, benefiting the consumer,” stated Viana in his opinion.

According to the text, operations in the foreign exchange market can be carried out freely, without limiting the value. The text also provides for a regulation to be edited by the BC.

The sanctioned law also says that the exchange rate is “freely agreed” between the institutions authorized to operate in the foreign exchange market and between the institutions and their clients.

Also according to the text, the entry and exit of the country of national and foreign currency must be carried out exclusively through an institution authorized to operate in the market, which is responsible for identifying the customer and the recipient or sender.