Bolsonaro sanctions Brazil’s new currency mark – Money Times

The president Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned Law 14.286/2021, which provides for the Brazilian exchange market, Brazilian capital abroad, foreign capital in the country and the provision of information to the central bank of Brazil.

Known as the country’s new exchange rate mark, the text modernizes the current legislation, which dates from 1935, and represents a “revolution” in the exchange market, according to the Central Bank.

The sanctioned law is published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday and takes effect in a year.

Among the main innovations of the new law are: change in the maximum amount allowed during international travel, from R$ 10 thousand to US$ 10 thousand or equivalent; release for individuals to carry out in the country purchase or sale transactions of foreign currency in cash in the amount of up to US$ 500 or its equivalent in other coins, in an occasional and unprofessional way; facilitating the purchase and sale of foreign currency to be made with other agents, and not just banks and brokers; facilitating banks and financial institutions to invest abroad; possibility of opening an account in dollar in Brazil by a foreign investor or in specific cases that must be justified to the Central Bank; and facilitating remittances from abroad to a Brazilian institution that has a banking correspondent outside the country.

In a note, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic emphasizes that “the proposal allows Brazilian banks and financial institutions to invest abroad resources raised in the country or abroad, in addition to facilitating the use of Brazilian currency in international transactions”. Also, financial institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank may use the resources to allocate, invest, finance or lend in national or foreign territory.

The law also opens up greater possibility of payment in foreign currency of obligations due in the national territory and starts to allow payments of commercial leasing contracts (leasing) made between residents in Brazil, if the funds are raised abroad.

By the new exchange rate framework, some attributions of the National Monetary Council (CMN) are transferred to the Central Bank, “such as the regulation of foreign exchange transactions, foreign exchange futures contracts used by the Central Bank and the organization and supervision of stock exchange and foreign exchange brokerages”.