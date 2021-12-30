Bolsonaro says Argentine help for Bahia wasn’t ‘necessary’ but doesn’t rule it out for the future | Bahia

Share this news on WhatsApp

The request for authorization for the foreign mission was made by Governor Rui Costa, on Wednesday afternoon (29). The denial came through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In contact with Itamaraty, the Argentine Chancellery offered assistance of 10 men (“white helmets”) for warehouse work and selection of donations, setting up tents and psychosocial assistance to the population affected by the floods in Bahia”, wrote Bolsonaro on social networks .

“The fraternal Argentine offer, however very expensive for Brazil, occurs when the Armed Forces, in coordination with the Civil Defense, were already providing that type of assistance to the affected population, including the support of 3 helicopters from the Navy and Army”

According to Bolsonaro, the help of Argentina it is not necessary at a time when more than 629,000 people are affected by the rains in Bahia, and 91,258 are homeless or homeless. In all, 136 cities in Bahia are in an emergency situation.

“The assessment was that Argentine assistance would not be needed at that time, but could be activated in due course, in case of worsening conditions. The response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Argentine Embassy is clear in this regard.”

The president also informed that the federal government is open to international aid and donations.

“Yesterday [quarta, 29], Itamaraty accepted donations from the Japan Cooperation Agency (JICA): they are camping tents, mats, blankets, plastic tarpaulins, plastic gallons and water purifiers, which will arrive in Bahia by air and/or will be purchased in the Brazilian market” .

