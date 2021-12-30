Bolsonaro says he will accept Argentine help if the situation in Bahia deteriorates

President Jair Bolsonaro spoke on Thursday (30), after Brazil refused aid offered by Argentina to flood victims in Bahia. through the twitter, Bolsonaro said that “the help would not be needed at the time” but that it could be accepted “in case of worsening conditions”.

“The government of Brazil is open to international aid and donations,” added the president.

Bolsonaro stated that the Argentine Chancellery provided assistance of 10 men with the work of warehouse and selection of donations, setting up of tents and psychosocial assistance to the affected population.

“The fraternal Argentine offer, but very expensive for Brazil, occurs when the Armed Forces, in coordination with the Civil Defense, were already providing that type of assistance to the affected population, including the support of 3 helicopters from the Brazilian Navy”, says the president’s tweet.

“For this reason, the assessment was that Argentine help would not be needed at that time, but could be called in in due course, in case of worsening conditions. The response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Argentine Embassy is clear in this regard,” he added.

Bolsonaro also said that Brazil accepted help from Japan on Wednesday (29). According to him, the Asian country donated camping tents, mats, blankets, plastic tarpaulins, plastic containers and water purifiers.

These items “will arrive in Bahia by air and/or will be purchased in the Brazilian market”, completed the president.

Governors of 15 Brazilian states and the Federal District also announced that they will send aid to Bahian municipalities. They intend to mobilize teams specialized in rescue operations and materials to assist in the rescue of victims.