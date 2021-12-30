Bolsonaro uses a minister’s ironic speech to justify his absence in Bahia

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used an ironic speech by the minister of Regional Development, Roger Marinho, to justify his absence from the Bahia, where heavy rains have already caused 21 deaths and left 77 thousand people homeless.

“I think that if the president discovers a cure for cancer, he will be criticized because he discovered a cure for cancer,” said Marinho in Rio de Janeiro, where he participated in a ceremony, held at the Guanabara Palace, to release funds for works. When publishing the minister’s video on his social networks this Wednesday, 29, Bolsonaro wrote: “Bahia, our work is solidarity.”

Five minutes after being posted on twitter of the president, the publication was shared by Bolsonaro’s son “02”, councilor Carlos (Republicanos-RJ), who used the episode to attack the Brazilian press. Earlier, the president had published a video on his social networks that showed the delivery of supplies by the federal government to cities in Bahia. “We are still in Bahia”, he wrote.

Marinho also defended Bolsonaro on social media. “The politicization at the expense of the victims of the rains in Bahia is shameful. Since November, the Federal Government has been working in the region, technically, coordinating assistance, supporting municipalities in preparing requests and releasing resources. Virou vale tudo para atacar @jairbolsonaro”, publicou no Twitter. Yesterday, the minister flew over the areas affected by the rain, with the holders of Citizenship, João Roma, and Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The president has been criticized for keeping vacations on the coast of Santa Catarina while cities in Bahia suffer the consequences of heavy rains. Today, Bolsonaro returned to riding a watercraft on a beach in Santa Catarina.

In a video posted on his Facebook profile, the head of Palácio do Planalto appears riding a ski watercraft at Praia da Enseada, in the city of São Francisco do Sul (SC), with his first lady Michelle and daughter Laura. Supporters of the president accompanied the tour, shouting “myth”. Bolsonaro has been in town since Monday, 27, to spend New Year’s Eve.

Earlier this week, in conversation with supporters at Praia do Forte, where he also rode a watercraft, Bolsonaro said he hopes he will not need to return to Brasília before January 3, the date scheduled for his official return to work. Ontem, a hashtag “BolsonaroVagabundo” esteve entre os assuntos mais comentados do Twitter. The posts criticized the president’s stance in relation to the emergency caused by the heavy rains in Bahia.

Bolsonaro arrived in the state on December 12 and flew over the affected regions, but has not returned since the most recent rains. Yesterday, the government issued a provisional measure (MP) that opens an extraordinary credit of R$ 200 million in favor of the Ministry of Infrastructure. These resources will be used to rebuild highways damaged by storms in the states of Amazonas, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Pará and São Paulo.

Em um vídeo publicado hoje no Twitter pelo tenente Mosart Aragão, assessor especial do presidente, Bolsonaro diz que participará no dia 5 de janeiro de um jogo de futebol solidário, em Buriti Alegre (GO), com o cantor Gusttavo Lima e a dupla sertaneja Bruno and Brown.

Member with covid

After meeting Bolsonaro in Santa Catarina, deputy Colonel Armando (PSL-SC) reported on his social networks that he tested positive for covid-19. “Because of this, for prevention and responsibility, I sent a message to President Jair Bolsonaro since I received him yesterday in San Francisco and we had a brief contact, spoke with the President’s Chief of Staff and alerted the team doctor to be aware” , wrote the parliamentarian.

The report asked the Special Secretariat for Communication (Secom) if the president will test for coronavirus or take any sanitary measures after keeping in touch with the deputy, but did not get an answer until the closing of this text.

