Boninho decides to comment on the controversy between Tiago Leifert and Ícaro Silva

cute decided to speak out for the first time about the bullshit between James Leifert and Icarus Silva. The subject dominated the social networks last week and was discussed again yesterday (27), when the presenter made a video to refute the actor’s statement.

Responsible for BBB, the “Big Boss” came out in support of the former presenter of the attraction. In the commentary on Tiago Leifert’s new publication, Boninho demonstrated his solidarity with the famous: “I’m here Titi!”.

The controversy began, it is worth remembering, when Ícaro Silva surprised him by calling the Globo program “mediocre entertainment”.

Everything happened when the actor decided to deny that he is one of the participants of the Camarote team in the next edition of the program, which opens on January 17th. Later, Leifert manifested himself on Instagram and detonated Silva’s speech.

However, what caused more confusion was when the journalist suggested that it was the program that “paid” the actor’s salary on Globo. Ícaro countered the presenter, highlighting the fact that his father, Gilberto Leifert, was the director of the Rio station for decades.

In an eight-minute video, the former BBB titleholder reinforced that he does not regret the statements made to Ícaro Silva and defended himself from the attacks he received in recent days.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

What did James Leifert say now?

Yesterday, the famous declared: “When I said, and it’s pretty clear there, ‘we probably helped pay your salary,’ I was wrong. It’s probably not, we help pay your salary. Yours, Boninho’s, mine, Luciano Huck’s, Mion’s, everyone else’s. Just like everyone’s work at Globo helps pay my salary. It helped, right, because I left. I can’t see where the offense is in such a simple statement. I am unable”.

The communicator, in another excerpt of the report, was disappointed with the fact that Icaro had supposedly belittled the work of everyone who dedicated the time of their lives to put the BBB on the air:

“It’s not a person from another station, it’s not a philosopher that I have nothing to do with… It’s a colleague who’s there in the studio next door and who could be in the box… I don’t know, he’s there in the studio next door and that could have been invited to the box. Him scorning our work in that way, calling it turd and mediocre, it’s obvious I reacted. And I would react again.”

Tiago also highlighted: “You don’t have to like it, no one has to like Big Brother, but remember that we are part of the same thing: your job, mine, we help pay your salary, you help pay ours. This is simple for me. Taking that and turning it into something else is incredibly evil, man.”