Bovespa accumulates loss of more than 12% in 2021 and moves towards 1st annual decline since 2015 | Economy

The last time the stock market had closed a year in the red was in the 2015 recession, when the Ibovespa accumulated a 13.3% loss. In 2020, even in the midst of the pandemic, it managed to close the year with an increase of 2.92%.

On Wednesday (29), the Ibovespa closed down 0.65%, to 104,864 points. In December, however, the index accumulates an increase of 2.15% and is on track to record the first monthly increase after 5 consecutive months of losses. See quotes.

2 of 3 Ibovespa in the red in 2021 — Photo: g1 Economy Ibovespa in the red in 2021 — Photo: g1 Economy

Of the 92 shares that make up the Ibovespa, only 25 recorded a rise in the accumulated in 2021, according to data from the financial information provider Economatica.

The 10 biggest falls in the year

Magazine Luiza ON: -72.89% Via Retail ON: -68.94% Pão de Açúcar ON: -62.65% American ON: -58.97% Eztec ON: -52.86% NaturaON Group: -52.44% IRB Brasil Re ON: -51.96% Qualicorp ON: -50.44% Cogna ON: -48.38% Highways ON: -46%

The 10 biggest highs in the year

EmbraerON: 175.93% BraskemPNA: 174.66% Marfrig ON: 79.71% JBS ON: 76.22% Petrorio ON: 42.83% Petrobras ON: 31.44% Gerdau PN: 24.73% Petrobras PN: 23.90% Gerdau Met PN: 22.38% Taesa UNT N2: 21.74%

Despite the fall in 2021, the first half of the year was full of gains and optimism on the stock exchange, with a boom of new companies going public and listing their shares on the B3. In June, the Ibovespa even accumulated an advance of almost 10% in the partial of the year and surpassed 130 thousand points.

On June 6th, the stock exchange reached its historic closing high of 130,776 points, but from July onwards it entered a continuous downward trajectory, suffering a sequence of 5 months of losses. THE worst mark was registered on December 1st, when it closed at 100,774 points.

How to avoid 6 common mistakes when investing in the stock market

Where to invest with Selic at 9.25%?

what explains the year in red

The reversal of course occurred in the wake of the worsening of expectations for the Brazilian economy, amid the skyrocketing inflation, which resulted in a sharp rise in the basic interest rate (Selic), which started 2021 at 2% a year and is now moving forward to the two-digit threshold.

The change in market mood also reflected increased fiscal and political uncertainties following coup threats by President Jair Bolsonaro in September and after the government decided to circumvent the spending ceiling through the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of precatories as a strategy to finance the Auxílio Brasil payment and make room in the Budget for the 2022 election year.

PEC dos Precatório makes room for R$106 billion in the 2022 budget

“There was great confidence in the economic team on the part of the market, which fell at the end of the year. The tax reform was expected to pass this year, but it was thrown a little aside”, summarizes Lucas Prado Marques, partner at 3A , noting that the flexibilization of the fiscal framework, through the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, “has taken away a lot of credibility” from the economic policy, consequently affecting the confidence and optimism of investors.

Report from g1 published earlier this month showed that the Brazilian stock market had the 2nd worst performance in the world in 2021 in the partial until November, contrary to the global trend and only behind the Venezuela stock market, according to Austin Rating ranking with 78 countries. In the US, for example, the main exchanges accumulate earnings of more than 20% in the year.

The year, however, was positive in terms of listing new companies on B3. In all, there were 45 IPOs (initial offering of shares, its acronym in English), against 28 last year. It was the highest number since 2007, when 64 initial share offerings were registered.

3 of 3 IPOs on the Bolsa brasileria — Photo: Economy g1 IPOs on the Brazilian stock exchange — Photo: Economy g1

Public share offerings carried out in 2021 moved a volume of R$ 65.2 billion. The biggest were Raízen, CSN Mineração, Caixa Seguridade and Modalmais.

Despite the new “boom” of debuts on the stock exchange, the change of scenery also caused the postponement or suspension of dozens of other IPOs. Since September, no IPO has been held on the stock exchange. The last was Vittia’s, at the end of August.

The good news of the year for investors came in the form of profit sharing. The total amount of dividends and interest on equity (JCP) distributed by Brazilian companies listed on B3 was a record in 2021.

According to a survey by the financial information provider Economativa, the The total amount paid by companies between January and September to shareholders amounted to R$214.5 billion, exceeding the amount paid throughout 2020 (R$126.5 billion). The biggest distributions were to shareholders of Vale (BRL 73.1 billion) and Petrobras (BRL 31.5 billion).

“Petrobras, Vale and banks have relevant weight [no Ibovespa] and they were assets that did not fall as much as retail, civil construction and others,” explains Marques. be even worse”.

Stock market gains more than 734,000 new investors

Even with the most adverse scenario, the stock market continued to attract new clients in 2021. The number of individual investors reached 3.45 million in November, which represents an increase of 27% in the year. In absolute numbers, the exchange received an entry of 734,000 investors in the year.

The year was also positive in terms of inflows of foreign capital. Up to the 27th, foreign investors contributed a net volume of more than R$68 billion. The large withdrawal of funds was made by institutional investors, with a net withdrawal of more than R$76.6 billion in the partial for the year until the 27th, according to data from B3.

Foreign investors currently represented 50.2% of the total number of investors on the stock exchange, institutional investors 25.7% and individuals 18.7%.

See the moment when ‘Golden Bull’ is removed from the B3, in the center of SP, after a fine

The year of B3 was also marked by controversy involving the statue of a golden bull installed in front of the Bolsa building, in downtown São Paulo. The “Golden Bull” violated the Clean City Law and had no authorization from the Urban Landscape Protection Commission (CPPU) to be installed, as revealed by the g1.

The statue was the target of protests during the period it was in place and was removed by order of the City of São Paulo.

Analysts point out that the Brazilian stock exchange continues with several “cheap” papers and offering good long-term opportunities, but they point out that the worsening economic outlook and fiscal and political uncertainties due to the presidential elections are likely to continue to generate market volatility.

The monthly Latam Fund Manager Survey, carried out by Bank of America (BofA), shows that half of the financial agents believe that the Ibovespa will end 2022 between 120 thousand and 130 thousand points. XP projects a “fair value” of 123,000 points for the index at the end of 2022, establishing a floor of 98,000 points for a “pessimistic” scenario and a ceiling of 150,000 points “if the scenario improves considerably”.

Among the factors that may influence the performance of the Ibovespa in the year and should dominate investors’ attention are concerns about inflation and the withdrawal of monetary stimuli around the world and also the advance of variants of the coronavirus, which has led several countries to resume restrictions to curb a new wave of Covid-19.

In order not to be taken by the PM, ‘lean cow’ is removed from the front of the Stock Exchange/SP

In Brazil, domestic problems such as the high public debt, falling worker income, loss of economic dynamism and the electoral dispute tend to shape the mood of the markets. It is worth remembering that, at the beginning of the year, economists predicted a 2.5% growth in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022, but now a growth of less than 0.5% is expected, with several analysts even predicting economic stagnation or recession.

“There is an economic perspective of lower GDP growth, as with an increase in interest, companies will finance more expensively or will sometimes prefer not to finance”, says the partner at 3A.

The prospect of further interest rate hikes tends to continue weighing on variable income investments such as equities, as a higher Selic increases the profitability of fixed income investments. Selic is currently at 9.25% and the market forecast is that it will rise above 11% by the end of Q1 2022.

New Ibovespa composition

As of January 3, Positivo Tec ON (POSI3), CSN Mineração ON (CMIN3) and 3R Petroleum ON (RRRP3) will be included in the Ibovespa portfolio, totaling 93 assets from 90 companies. According to B3, the 5 assets that will have the greatest weight in the composition of the index will be Vale ON (14.783%), Petrobras PN (6.582%), Itaú Unibanco PN (5.142%), Bradesco PN (4.556%) and Petrobras ON (4.205 ).