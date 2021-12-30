Braz says he understands Flamengo’s fans and explains why he didn’t wait for Jorge Jesus: ‘The limit has come’

Vice-president of Flamengo, Marcos Braz revealed why he didn’t want to wait for Jorge Jesus to set up a new coach

Marcos Braz revealed the reason for not waiting for Jorge Jesus, who terminated his contract with Benfica. In an interview with TNT Sports, the vice president of Flamengo he said that, as a fan, he “might even have time”. However, as a club manager, “I couldn’t wait another day.”

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“When Flamengo arrived in Europe, time was our ally. The cast will re-enact on January 10th. We had a reasonable amount of time to understand and meet one or two technicians. When Flamengo understood that time started not to be our ally, we calmly decided [a contratação de Paulo Sousa]”, he said.

“I understand the concern of Flamengo fans and I respect the relationship they are having with a related name that could be in question. Marco Braz might even want to wait a little longer, but Flamengo’s soccer vice president reached the limit and couldn’t wait another day,” he added.

Coach Paulo Sousa terminated his contract with the Polish national team this Wednesday afternoon and was announced by Flamengo. The team had been without a coach since the departure of Renato Gaúcho, who led the team to the vice-championship of the Libertadores Conmebol.