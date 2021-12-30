Brazil Aid will not have an additional benefit that would raise the benefit to R$400

The federal government, through the Ministry of Citizenship, backed down and admitted, this Wednesday (12/29), that it will not pay the retroactive supplement of Auxílio Brasil to beneficiaries who received installments below R$ 400 in November. The information has been confirmed to the metropolises by the folder.
The possibility of paying the additional amount was discussed after part of the beneficiaries had received amounts below those promised by the Executive. The expectation was that the difference would be made up by the end of this month.
“According to current legislation, there is no provision for retroactive payment of this benefit,” said the folder in a note.
0
Auxílio Brasil is one of Bolsonaro’s bets to seek reelection next year. The social program provides for the payment of installments of up to R$ 400 to 17 million people. The amount is above the benefit previously paid by Bolsa Família.
The creation of the new program was made possible by the Executive’s arduous negotiation with the National Congress for the approval of a proposal to amend the Constitution (PEC), which allowed the renegotiation of the payment of court orders. The postponement of the settlement of the Union’s debts opened up fiscal margin for the execution of the Auxílio Brasil.
Without the legislative proposal, there was a risk that the Executive would be forced to breach the 2022 Budget spending ceiling to pay the benefit. In return, deputies and senators demanded that Auxílio Brasil become a permanent program. The government’s intention was to offer the benefit on a temporary basis.
The PEC dos Precatório, as it became known, was enacted on December 16th.