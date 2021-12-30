Brazil Aid will not have an additional benefit that would raise the benefit to R$400

The federal government, through the Ministry of Citizenship, backed down and admitted, this Wednesday (12/29), that it will not pay the retroactive supplement of Auxílio Brasil to beneficiaries who received installments below R$ 400 in November. The information has been confirmed to the metropolises by the folder.

The possibility of paying the additional amount was discussed after part of the beneficiaries had received amounts below those promised by the Executive. The expectation was that the difference would be made up by the end of this month.

“According to current legislation, there is no provision for retroactive payment of this benefit,” said the folder in a note.

***aid-brasil-o-que-e Auxílio Brasil is the Bolsonaro government’s income distribution program that replaced Bolsa FamíliaMarcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency ***ministry of citizenship Monthly, the Ministry of Citizenship automatically selects the families who will receive the benefit. Geraldo Magela/Senate Agency ***aid-brasil-o-que-e The selection is made considering the data entered by Organs responsible bodies in the Single Registry of the federal government’s social programsMarcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency ***aid-brasil-o-que-e The program is aimed at families in extreme povertyJP Rodrigues/Metropolis ***aid-brasil-o-que-e Families in poverty will also be able to receive if they have, among the members, pregnant women or people aged up to 21 years old.Reproduction/ Freepik ***aid-brasil-o-que-e Families with a per capita income of up to R$100 will be considered in a situation of extreme poverty, while those with a per capita income of up to R$200 will be considered to be in a condition of povertyAgency Brazil/Reproduction ***aid-brasil-o-que-e Brazil Aid began in November with an adjustment of 17.84%, which changed the average value to R$ 217.18 Aline Massuca/Metropolis ***aid-brasil-o-que-e However, in December, an “Extraordinary Benefit” was created, which made the installment reach R$ 400. The amount will start to be paid from the 10th Hugo Barreto/Metropolis ***aid-brasil-o-que-e Program replaces the extinct Bolsa FamíliaDisclosure ***aid-brasil-o-que-e Caixa will be responsible for carrying out the transfer of income and for providing channels to assist those who have doubts about the withdrawal of the benefit.Agency Brazil/Reproduction ***aid-brasil-o-que-e The query to find out if the installment is available can be done through the Auxílio Brasil and CAIXA Tem applicationPhoto: Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil ***aid-brasil-o-que-e or calling the Caixa Auxílio Brasil service on the phone 111. Then enter your CPF or NIS Raimundo Sampaio/ESP. METROPOLIS 0

Auxílio Brasil is one of Bolsonaro’s bets to seek reelection next year. The social program provides for the payment of installments of up to R$ 400 to 17 million people. The amount is above the benefit previously paid by Bolsa Família.

The creation of the new program was made possible by the Executive’s arduous negotiation with the National Congress for the approval of a proposal to amend the Constitution (PEC), which allowed the renegotiation of the payment of court orders. The postponement of the settlement of the Union’s debts opened up fiscal margin for the execution of the Auxílio Brasil.

Without the legislative proposal, there was a risk that the Executive would be forced to breach the 2022 Budget spending ceiling to pay the benefit. In return, deputies and senators demanded that Auxílio Brasil become a permanent program. The government’s intention was to offer the benefit on a temporary basis.

The PEC dos Precatório, as it became known, was enacted on December 16th.