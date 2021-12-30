Brazil experiences blackout of official data on Covid | National Newspaper

At the moment in which the omicron variant of the coronavirus advances, Brazil is experiencing a blackout of official data.

How many Covid cases does Brazil have today? How fast is the omicron variant advancing in the country?

Anyone looking at the official source has no answers,

“opendatasus.saude.gov.br, I’ll share it here for you”, says researcher Diego Xavier, from Fiocruz.

Answer: “Cannot access this site.”

“See? It’s been like this since December 9th. Since then, we don’t know what’s going on”, he says.

The deletion of official data does not only affect the work of this researcher. Like Diego Xavier, from Fiocruz, many other scientists in Brazil are losing information and precious days in the fight against the pandemic.

“If we do not monitor the problem epidemiologically, we will only understand the severity when hospitals are full. And then it’s late. We cannot pay to see what will happen and, without data, we are doing this”, he highlighted.

The data blackout also hinders the work of the consortium of press vehicles, created to consolidate the number of cases, deaths and vaccinees.

The consortium was created to make an independent aggregation of cases and not depend on the Ministry of Health. This occurred when the ministry started to delay the release of data and consolidate them with omissions. The raw data started to be calculated by the consortium directly with each state.

It so happens that many states use Ministry of Health platforms to extract the data that are entered there by the health teams of the municipalities, hospitals and even pharmacies.

The evolution of cases, hospitalizations, the number of deaths, vaccination. Without these exact data, the scientific community does not have a faithful picture of what is happening in the pandemic and, therefore, it is impossible to draw public policies.

“If we haven’t been able to face the pandemic, it’s like a plane pilot without a flight plan. If we’re flying on a plane and we don’t know where we’re going, that plane will crash”, emphasized the researcher.

The lack of official information joins another, older problem.

In these almost two years of pandemic, Brazil was marked by being a country that does very few tests for Covid in relation to the size of the population. This makes it even more difficult to draw an accurate picture of the virus’s advance. Even so, in recent days, private laboratories in the country have registered not only a greater demand for tests, but also an increase in the percentage of positive results.

In December, the Dasa network had just over 1% positive tests for Covid. Before Christmas, the rate had more than doubled, from 3%. On the 28th, a jump: 16%

Along with the increase in cases, the greater presence of the new variant.

“Our data from the beginning, from the first half of December, was 20% of positive omicron cases. Today, it is estimated at 50%. And this variant is very transferable. So, we have to take the same care we were taking before, which is the mask, which is the distance, which is to avoid crowding, especially without a mask”, said the virologist of the Dasa network José Eduardo Levi.

Data from other laboratories confirm the increase in positive tests. At Grupo Fleury, they jumped from 2% at the beginning of the month to 20% in the last week.

The director of another group, Richet, confirms the increase and says the results take patients by surprise.

“The vast majority of cases are asymptomatic people or people with very mild symptoms. They are asymptomatic people who are going to take the test for some bureaucratic issue, such as to take a trip or to participate in an event and end up having a positive test as a surprise”, said the director of the Richet laboratory, Hélio Magarinos.

The laboratory numbers are important, but they only reflect the portion of the population that has health insurance or can pay for tests.

The epidemiologist Pedro Hallal says that a broader picture would be essential to face the arrival of the new variant.

“There are a lot of people infected by omicrons who don’t even know it. Why? Why don’t you test, because Brazil never had an adequate testing policy. So, people are infected by omicron, some of them don’t even know and others think they have the flu, with a common flu,” he emphasized.

Those dealing with the gigantic numbers of the pandemic warn: it is too early to say that milder cases of Covid are a relief for hospitals and for public health.

“Cases and serious cases are directly proportional. So, if we have 100,000 cases of delta and 10% are hospitalized, we are talking about 10,000 cases. If we have 1 million cases of omicron and 1% internal, we are talking about 10 thousand cases. The problem doesn’t lessen. A more contagious disease, which has more cases, is likely to also lead to more people being hospitalized and evolving into a serious case”, said the Fiocruz researcher.

Erased numbers, lack of tests, for scientists in Brazil who have been fighting the pandemic for so long, the fight is even more difficult, without knowing where they are and how many opponents,

“It is one thing for the milder strain to cause milder infections. Excellent. This is great news. Now, being aware of the size of the reality is essential, regardless of whether the strain is milder or more aggressive”, highlighted Pedro Hallal.