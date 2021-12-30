Brazil needs to prepare for new wave of Covid, WHO alerts – News

This Wednesday (29), the WHO (World Health Organization) warned Brazil about a new wave of Covid-19 cases in the country. The entity’s director of operations, Mike Ryan, highlighted the situation facing Europe and the US with the arrival of the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus.

“We will probably continue to have airwaves around the world, and South America and Brazil are no exceptions,” Ryan said.

Mike said the country has had two big waves of Covid-19 over a long period, a situation that has strained the health system and caused hospitals to become overcrowded. He stressed the importance of vaccination to stabilize the situation.

The entity’s director also asked local, state and federal authorities to work together to prepare for a new wave of cases.

“All countries faced these moments [de hospitais lotados] in this pandemic. […] There really needs to be joint work by state and federal authorities, community engagement and publicizing the effectiveness of vaccines,” explains Ryan.

The general director of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared that the rapid advance of Ômicron must be fought with vaccines and public health policies.

“Ômicron is moving fast. Not only vaccination, but also public health measures are needed to stem the tide of infection, protect professionals and the health system, open societies and keep children in school.”

Tedros compared the mutual circulation of Ômicron and Delta to a tsunami. “I am extremely concerned that Ômicron, being more transmissible and circulating at the same time as Delta, is causing a ‘tsunami’ of cases.”

On Monday (27), the world surpassed for the first time the mark of 1 million cases identified daily. The increase was led by the United States, United Kingdom and Spain.